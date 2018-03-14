Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging Markets Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, Contract Research and Contract Packaging will Grow from $136.4 Billion in 2017 to $197.0 Billion by 2022

The primary objective of this report is to provide in-depth knowledge of the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, research and packaging market. The contract manufacturing segment is further analyzed by various dosage forms, over-the-counter (OTC) options and nutraceuticals, and drug delivery technologies. The drug discovery and development segments of pharmaceutical research through outsourcing have been analyzed under contract research market. The clinical research segment is further analyzed on the basis of preclinical and clinical research. Adaptive clinical trials have also been discussed.

The contract packaging market covers primary, secondary and tertiary packaging. To analyze the primary packaging market, primary containers are categorized as blisters, bottles and others (e.g., prefillable-syringes, inhalers, vials and ampoules, caps and closures, dosing droppers, labels, accessories).

The scope of the study is global. The study analyzes each market and its application, regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares.

The report also includes relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the contract manufacturing market. It covers applications of outsourcing in the contract manufacturing market and contract research market. Pharmaceuticals (small molecules) and biopharmaceuticals (biologics) are the end users considered in this report. The need for outsourcing, the technology involved, and the driving and restricting factors are presented.

Report Includes:

50 data tables

An overview of the global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, and packaging, with emphasis on the outlook of the market and a comprehensive analysis of the overall pharmaceutical and biotechnology outsourcing industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Examination of the effects on market growth of state-of-the-art packaging facilities, as well as expensive research facilities and the capabilities of research organizations

Coverage of the market's need for outsourcing, the regulatory environment, and technological issues, including the latest trends and developments

Profiles of major companies in the market, including AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Alkermes Plc, Catalent Inc., Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited and Norwich Pharma Services

Key Highlights:

The global market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, contract research and contract packaging will grow from $136.4 billion in 2017 to $197.0 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

The market for contract manufacture of bulk and dosage form drugs will grow from $74.8 billion in 2017 to $100.9 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.2%.

The contract research market will grow from $52.1 billion in 2017 to $83.3 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.8%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary And Highlights

3 Market And Technology Background

4 Contract Manufacturing Market

5 Contract Research Market

6 Contract Packaging Market

7 Market Breakdown By End User

8 Market Breakdown By Application

9 Industry Structure

10 Patent Review And New Developments

11 Market Opportunities

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix: Contract Manufacturing Organizations

