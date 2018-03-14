Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging Markets Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, Contract
Research and Contract Packaging will Grow from $136.4 Billion in 2017 to
$197.0 Billion by 2022
The primary objective of this report is to provide in-depth knowledge of
the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing,
research and packaging market. The contract manufacturing segment is
further analyzed by various dosage forms, over-the-counter (OTC) options
and nutraceuticals, and drug delivery technologies. The drug discovery
and development segments of pharmaceutical research through outsourcing
have been analyzed under contract research market. The clinical research
segment is further analyzed on the basis of preclinical and clinical
research. Adaptive clinical trials have also been discussed.
The contract packaging market covers primary, secondary and tertiary
packaging. To analyze the primary packaging market, primary containers
are categorized as blisters, bottles and others (e.g.,
prefillable-syringes, inhalers, vials and ampoules, caps and closures,
dosing droppers, labels, accessories).
The scope of the study is global. The study analyzes each market and its
application, regulatory environment, new products and advancements,
market projections and market shares.
The report also includes relevant patent analysis and comprehensive
profiles of companies that lead the contract manufacturing market. It
covers applications of outsourcing in the contract manufacturing market
and contract research market. Pharmaceuticals (small molecules) and
biopharmaceuticals (biologics) are the end users considered in this
report. The need for outsourcing, the technology involved, and the
driving and restricting factors are presented.
Report Includes:
-
50 data tables
-
An overview of the global market for contract pharmaceutical
manufacturing, research, and packaging, with emphasis on the outlook
of the market and a comprehensive analysis of the overall
pharmaceutical and biotechnology outsourcing industry
-
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and 2017,
and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
-
Examination of the effects on market growth of state-of-the-art
packaging facilities, as well as expensive research facilities and the
capabilities of research organizations
-
Coverage of the market's need for outsourcing, the regulatory
environment, and technological issues, including the latest trends and
developments
-
Profiles of major companies in the market, including AbbVie Contract
Manufacturing, Alkermes Plc, Catalent Inc., Dishman Pharmaceuticals
and Chemicals Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited and Norwich
Pharma Services
Key Highlights:
-
The global market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, contract
research and contract packaging will grow from $136.4 billion in 2017
to $197.0 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of
7.6% for the period of 2017-2022.
-
The market for contract manufacture of bulk and dosage form drugs will
grow from $74.8 billion in 2017 to $100.9 billion by 2022 with a CAGR
of 6.2%.
-
The contract research market will grow from $52.1 billion in 2017 to
$83.3 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.8%.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary And Highlights
3 Market And Technology Background
4 Contract Manufacturing Market
5 Contract Research Market
6 Contract Packaging Market
7 Market Breakdown By End User
8 Market Breakdown By Application
9 Industry Structure
10 Patent Review And New Developments
11 Market Opportunities
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix: Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Companies Mentioned
-
3M Company
-
Abbvie Contract Manufacturing
-
Alkermes PLC
-
Amcor Limited
-
Ampac Fine Chemicals
-
Aptuit Inc.
-
Aradigm Corporation
-
Baxter International Inc.
-
Bcm/Boots Manufacturing
-
Boehringer Ingelheim
-
Charles River Laboratories
-
Chembridge Corp.
-
Chiltern International Ltd.
-
Decode Genetics
-
Evotec AG
-
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.
-
Glaxosmithkline PLC
-
Grifols International S.A.
-
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
-
Hospira
-
Hovione S.A.
-
Icon PLC
-
Mikart Inc.
-
Pfizer Centreone
-
Quintilesims
-
Recipharm Ab
-
Regis Technologies Inc.
-
Schott North America Inc.
-
Servier Cdmo
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
-
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
-
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
-
Vectura Group PLC
-
Wuxi Apptec
-
Zach System S.P.A
