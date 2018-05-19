Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market - Key Findings and Forecasts by Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global copper pipes and tubes market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005080/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global copper pipes and tubes market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global copper pipes and tubes market will grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for copper tubes and pipes in HVAC segment is a major factor driving the market’s growth. The extensive use of copper tubes and pipes in HVAC systems implies a direct correlation between the growth of the global HVAC systems market and the global copper pipes and tubes market. The global HVAC systems market is expanding due to the rise in population levels, increase in per capita income levels, industrialization, and increase in construction expenditure. The global HVAC systems is expected to grow during the forecast period, which in turn, would drive the global copper pipes and tubes market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising adoption of cupronickel tubes as one of the key emerging trends in the global copper pipes and tubes market:

Rising adoption of cupronickel tubes

The addition of nickel to copper improves the corrosion resistance and ductile strength of alloys. Other elements can be added to the mixture to increase corrosion resistance, hardening properties, castability, strength, and weldability. Copper-nickel alloys are used in offshore oil and gas production, naval and commercial shipping, power generation equipment, and desalination systems. Copper alloys are characterized by resistance to sand abrasion, seawater flow, and wear and tear. Such alloys are characterized by improved mechanical properties as well.

“Countries such as Japan and a few markets in Europe are the prominent manufacturing centers for cupronickel tubes. These tubes are highly corrosion resistant and are used for industrial applications. Copper-nickel alloys are characterized by extensive marine applications owing to their resistance to microbial fouling and seawater corrosion. Such alloys are malleable as well,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global copper pipes and tubes market segmentation

This market research report segments the global copper pipes and tubes market into the following end-users (HVAC, industrial heat exchange, and plumbing) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The HVAC segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 57% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing application is HVAC, which will account for nearly 59% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global copper pipes and tubes market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 44%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register a growth of nearly 2%.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005080/en/