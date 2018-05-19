Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market - Key Findings and Forecasts by Technavio

Technavio’s
latest market research report on the global
copper pipes and tubes market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005080/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global copper pipes and tubes market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
According to Technavio analysts, the global copper pipes and tubes
market will grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast
period. The increasing demand for copper tubes and pipes in HVAC segment
is a major factor driving the market’s growth. The extensive use of
copper tubes and pipes in HVAC systems implies a direct correlation
between the growth of the global HVAC systems market and the global
copper pipes and tubes market. The global HVAC systems market is
expanding due to the rise in population levels, increase in per capita
income levels, industrialization, and increase in construction
expenditure. The global HVAC systems is expected to grow during the
forecast period, which in turn, would drive the global copper pipes and
tubes market.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising adoption of cupronickel
tubes as one of the key emerging trends in the global copper pipes and
tubes market:
Rising adoption of cupronickel tubes
The addition of nickel to copper improves the corrosion resistance and
ductile strength of alloys. Other elements can be added to the mixture
to increase corrosion resistance, hardening properties, castability,
strength, and weldability. Copper-nickel alloys are used in offshore oil
and gas production, naval and commercial shipping, power generation
equipment, and desalination systems. Copper alloys are characterized by
resistance to sand abrasion, seawater flow, and wear and tear. Such
alloys are characterized by improved mechanical properties as well.
“Countries such as Japan and a few markets in Europe are the
prominent manufacturing centers for cupronickel tubes. These tubes are
highly corrosion resistant and are used for industrial applications.
Copper-nickel alloys are characterized by extensive marine applications
owing to their resistance to microbial fouling and seawater corrosion.
Such alloys are malleable as well,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on metals
and minerals.
Global copper pipes and tubes market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global
copper pipes and tubes market into the following end-users
(HVAC, industrial heat exchange, and plumbing) and key regions (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The HVAC segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 57% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected
to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing application is HVAC,
which will account for nearly 59% of the total market share by 2022.
APAC was the leading region for the global copper pipes and tubes market
in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 44%. By 2022, APAC is
expected to continue dominating the market and register a growth of
nearly 2%.
