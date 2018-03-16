Global Cosmeceuticals Trends Report 2018: Market Entry Strategies, Regulatory Framework, Next-Generation Products and Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cosmeceuticals:
Cosmeceutical products are characterized as cosmetic products with
biologically active ingredients purporting to have medical or drug-like
benefits. However, the market lacks a clear definition of what
constitutes cosmeceuticals, with the term covering a spectrum of
products from prescription-only products to widely available
over-the-counter products.
Currently, much of the innovation in the cosmeceuticals field is being
carried out by cosmetic companies who are investing heavily in R&D for
cosmeceuticals, in a manner more typical of pharmaceutical companies.
Pharmaceutical companies are competing to jump into the cosmetics
business by releasing one cosmeceutical product after another.
Cosmeceutical market could provide better opportunities for pharma
companies with superior R&D facilities.
L'Oreal study found skincare products to be the largest segment in 2016.
Anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products are gaining popularity in this
segment due to increase in elderly population, as they wish to improve
the visible damage to the skin caused by aging, ultraviolet radiation
and other environmental factors, as well as a growing number of younger
individuals seeking to prevent signs of aging.
Furthermore, this report provides the following:
-
Provides key industry perspective on the cosmeceuticals industry from
a large survey of over 90 cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry
professionals from within and outside of the cosmeceuticals sector.
Those involved with cosmeceuticals were found to expect their company
to increase its level of investment in the area, whereas for those not
involved with cosmeceuticals the opposite was generally true.
-
Highlights legislatory short comings in key markets and compare
legislatory frameworks in key markets. Current legislation in several
key markets makes it difficult for consumers and practitioners to
distinguish between cosmetics and cosmeceuticals. Moreover, a lack of
convergence between regulatory systems across the globe hinders
marketing of cosmeceutical products.
-
Outlines the key cosmeceutical companies with sales values and provide
cosmeceutical strategies. Furthermore the report contains in-depth
industry consensus on drivers and inhibitors of cosmeceuticals market
growth while identifying key regions where the cosmeceuticals market
is expected to grow.
Scope
-
How can the cosmeceuticals sector be defined in general, and what
types of product does it include?
-
What are the key market entry strategies for cosmeceutical companies
to enter into new markets?
-
How does the regulatory landscape for different types of
cosmeceuticals vary in key territories?
-
What are the available key distribution channels in the cosmeceuticals
market?
-
What factors have hindered the growth of the cosmeceuticals market?
-
What are the key companies involved in cosmeceuticals?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Comparative Analysis
3. Key Product Categories
4. Marketed Cosmeceuticals
5. Market Size - Cosmetics
6. Key Diseases And Expansion Opportunities For Cosmeceuticals
7. Next-Generation Products: Introduction And Key Strategic
Considerations
8. Key Growth Drivers In The Global Cosmeceuticals Market
9. Key Growth Barriers In The Global Cosmeceuticals Market
10. Key Distribution Channels
11. Cosmeceuticals Regulatory Frameworks In Key Geographies
12. Application Technologies
13. Market Entry Strategies
14. Top Global Cosmeceuticals Companies With Sales Value
15. Conclusion
16. Bibliography
Companies Mentioned
-
Beiersdorf
-
Big Pharma Cosmeceutical Strategies
-
Estee Lauder
-
L'Oreal
-
Procter & Gamble
-
Unilever
