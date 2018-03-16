Global Cosmeceuticals Trends Report 2018: Market Entry Strategies, Regulatory Framework, Next-Generation Products and Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cosmeceuticals: Global Trends in Market Entry Strategies, Regulatory Framework, Next-Generation Products and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cosmeceutical products are characterized as cosmetic products with biologically active ingredients purporting to have medical or drug-like benefits. However, the market lacks a clear definition of what constitutes cosmeceuticals, with the term covering a spectrum of products from prescription-only products to widely available over-the-counter products.

Currently, much of the innovation in the cosmeceuticals field is being carried out by cosmetic companies who are investing heavily in R&D for cosmeceuticals, in a manner more typical of pharmaceutical companies.

Pharmaceutical companies are competing to jump into the cosmetics business by releasing one cosmeceutical product after another. Cosmeceutical market could provide better opportunities for pharma companies with superior R&D facilities.

L'Oreal study found skincare products to be the largest segment in 2016. Anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products are gaining popularity in this segment due to increase in elderly population, as they wish to improve the visible damage to the skin caused by aging, ultraviolet radiation and other environmental factors, as well as a growing number of younger individuals seeking to prevent signs of aging.

Furthermore, this report provides the following:

Provides key industry perspective on the cosmeceuticals industry from a large survey of over 90 cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry professionals from within and outside of the cosmeceuticals sector. Those involved with cosmeceuticals were found to expect their company to increase its level of investment in the area, whereas for those not involved with cosmeceuticals the opposite was generally true.

Highlights legislatory short comings in key markets and compare legislatory frameworks in key markets. Current legislation in several key markets makes it difficult for consumers and practitioners to distinguish between cosmetics and cosmeceuticals. Moreover, a lack of convergence between regulatory systems across the globe hinders marketing of cosmeceutical products.

Outlines the key cosmeceutical companies with sales values and provide cosmeceutical strategies. Furthermore the report contains in-depth industry consensus on drivers and inhibitors of cosmeceuticals market growth while identifying key regions where the cosmeceuticals market is expected to grow.

How can the cosmeceuticals sector be defined in general, and what types of product does it include?

What are the key market entry strategies for cosmeceutical companies to enter into new markets?

How does the regulatory landscape for different types of cosmeceuticals vary in key territories?

What are the available key distribution channels in the cosmeceuticals market?

What factors have hindered the growth of the cosmeceuticals market?

What are the key companies involved in cosmeceuticals?

