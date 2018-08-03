Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cosmetic Skin Care Market by Product Type, and by Distribution Channel: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cosmetic skin care market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based revenue (USD Million).

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, product type and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, product portfolio of various companies according to region.

The study provides a decisive view on the cosmetic skin care market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2023. Based on product type the market is segmented into moisturizers, cleansing lotions, facial masks, shaving creams, serums, exfoliators, anti-ageing creams, toners, eye creams and sun care products. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into online sales, standalone retail outlets, factory outlet and supermarkets.

Companies Mentioned:

LOreal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Procter Gamble

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

The Body Shop International PLC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Market Dynamics

4. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Competitive Landscape

5. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Product Type Segment Analysis

6. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

7. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Regional Segment Analysis

8. Company Profiles

