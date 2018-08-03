Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 07:57pm CEST

The "Cosmetic Skin Care Market by Product Type, and by Distribution Channel: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cosmetic skin care market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based revenue (USD Million).

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, product type and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, product portfolio of various companies according to region.

The study provides a decisive view on the cosmetic skin care market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2023. Based on product type the market is segmented into moisturizers, cleansing lotions, facial masks, shaving creams, serums, exfoliators, anti-ageing creams, toners, eye creams and sun care products. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into online sales, standalone retail outlets, factory outlet and supermarkets.

Companies Mentioned:

  • LOreal S.A.
  • Unilever PLC
  • Procter Gamble
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Avon Products Inc.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kao Corporation
  • The Body Shop International PLC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Market Dynamics

4. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Competitive Landscape

5. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Product Type Segment Analysis

6. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

7. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market- Regional Segment Analysis

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gw72lj/global_cosmetic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:39pGold Edges Higher After Jobs Report
DJ
08:39pAPPFOLIO : Property management uses tech to help landlords, tenants
AQ
08:38pGold Edges Higher After Jobs Report
DJ
08:38pThe Global Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of +10% during 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:37pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arizona (Aug. 3)
AQ
08:37pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Kansas (Aug. 3)
AQ
08:37pCOBHAM : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Iowa (Aug. 3)
AQ
08:37pHOMESTREET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:37pPACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:37pGlobal Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding, Heat Application, EMI Application, Material Type, EV, Vehicle & Region - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.