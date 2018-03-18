Global Couplings Market - Growth Rate and Industry Analysis | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
couplings market. This new report will provide in-depth market
insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous global couplings
market report, analyzing various factors such as the prominent drivers,
emerging trends, and challenges that are expected to impact the market
during the forecast period. The report will also provide insights into
the competitive vendor landscape, providing new predictions regarding
the current market scenario.
The upgraded research report on the global couplings market is an
integral part of Technavio’s tools and components portfolio. Technavio
covers an extensive range of market research reports on the tools
and components market, which is projecting steady growth. Some
of the topics covered include metal expansion joints, professional
luminaires, heat pump, and bearing ball.
Market at a glance
Technavio’s previous report on the global couplings market projected
that APAC as the largest market for couplings in 2015. The increased
demand for couplings from the pulp and paper and steel industries was
driving the market in the region.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“Factors such as the increasing applications of 3D printing technology
are anticipated to increase the growth of this market. The fabrication
techniques have evolved to become affordable and accessible to both
consumers and businesses, resulting in the increasing manufacture of a
variety of 3D printed materials. Consequently, coupling manufacturers
are trying to combine it with digital advances in modeling software. The
use of 3D printing techniques permits end-users to explore beyond
traditional tooling and casting to manufacture couplings
in a convenient and precise manner. Thus, the advent of 3D printing
technologies will promote this market’s growth.”
Technavio’s new report on the global couplings market will evaluate the
key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years,
introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors contributing to the growth of the market
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors hindering growth
Technavio’s report on the global
couplings market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order
now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
