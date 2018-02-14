Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Strategic Business Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million.
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Critical Infrastructure Protection Need of the Hour Outlook Increasing Cyber-Attacks and Physical Security Breaches Drive Demand for CIP Systems and Devices Major Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Approaches Select Global Initiatives to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure Rising Complexity of Attacks Fosters Demand for Advanced Security Technology Major Challenges in the Road to Realizing Comprehensive CIP Interconnectedness of Networks Critical Infrastructures Become Plum Targets for Terrorists Lack of Clarity about CIP at Government Level in Most Countries CIP Solutions Remain an Expensive Proposition for Operators Technical Challenges Plague CIP Market Competitive Scenario
2. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES Rising Number of Adverse Incidents in Electric Infrastructure Pose a Major Concern SCADA Leaves Critical Infrastructure Vulnerable to Attacks Smart Grids A Key Target for Cyber-Crime and Cyber Warfare Critical Transport Infrastructure Protection Gains Priority Significance of Disaster Management Information in CTIP Remote Sensing and Geospatial Technologies: A Critical Component of CTIP Measures Pros and Cons of Applying GIS Technology in CTI Disaster Management Government Policy: A Key Growth Driver for CIIP Market Smart Cities to Spur Adoption of CIP Solutions and Services Safeguards against Cyber Terror Gains Priority in National CIP Strategies Most Targeted Countries for Cyber-Attacks (2016) Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations Ranked in Order of Frequency of Occurrence Type of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations Ranked in Order of Frequency of Occurrence Securing Critical Infrastructure Against Terrorist Attacks Critical Infrastructure Vulnerability to Terrorism Energy Sector Water-Supply Infrastructure Transportation Susceptibility of Critical Infrastructure to Terrorist Attacks via the Internet Physical Protection of Critical Infrastructure Key Aspects Preparedness and Prevention Emergency Response and Mitigation Plans Recovery Need for Incentivizing CIP Implementation in Private Sector Strategies for Reducing Vulnerability of Critical Infrastructure in Enterprises Establishing Information Sharing Protocols Robust Security Policy Background Check and Staff Training Technical Security Physical Security Measures Government Sector A Major Revenue Contributor for Cyber Security Solutions Priority for Cyber Threat Listed by Country Cyber Security A Critical Necessity in Banking and Finance Sector Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector Top Security Initiatives by Industry Segment Identity & Access Management Solutions An Opportune Market Electronic Access Control An Effective Strategy to Tackle Unauthorized Entry Access Control in Government Sector EACS The Fastest Growing Product Segment in ESS Market Smart Cards Outshines Legacy & Proximity Cards Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card-based Access Control Technologies Biometric EACS to Register Robust Growth in Coming Years CCTV/Video Surveillance Market The Largest Revenue Contributor for ESS Favorable Legal, Social & Political Perspectives Boost the Market for CCTVs Expanding Product Range to Become Domineering Theme IACIPP Rolls-Out Extranet Platform to Safeguard Against Terror Attacks Compliance to CIP not Foolproof Against Attacks Personnel and Training (CIP-004-6) Electronic Security Perimeter (ESP) (CIP-005-5) Physical Security (CIP-006-6) Incident Reporting and Response Planning (CIP-008-5)
3. INTRODUCTION TO CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION What is Critical Infrastructure? Infrastructure Interdependencies Amplify Risk of Failure Critical Infrastructure Protection: An Introduction Need for Critical Infrastructure Protection in Select Industry Verticals Electric Utility Industry Oil & Gas Industry Communications Industry Water Utility Industry Financial Services & Banking Sector Transportation Systems Food & Agriculture Systems Use in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Cyber Security Network Security Solutions & Services Endpoint Security Solutions & Services Application Security Solutions & Services Content Security Solutions & Services Risk & Compliance Management Identity & Access Management Solutions Other Security Solutions & Services Perimeter Security Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Video Surveillance Access Control Systems Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems Biometrics-Based Electronic Access Control Systems Audio & Video-based EACS in Brief Keypad-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS Intel Security Launches Critical Infrastructure Protection ( CIP) for Electric Power Grid HGH Infrared Systems Unveils Spynel-M Camera for Wide Area Surveillance HGH Infrared Systems Introduces Spynel-M Surveillance Camera Darktrace Unveils Industrial Immune System Intel Security Releases Intel Security Critical Infrastructure Protection Kaspersky Lab and ISA Introduce Joint Education Initiative for Tackling Cyber Threats Airbus Defence and Space Unveils Keelback Net Sensor BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Introduces IndustrialProtect BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Introduces Financial Crime Alerts Service Leidos Unveils Comprehensive Security Solution for NERC CIP Compliance of Utilities Cassidian Introduces Spexer 500 Security Radar for CIP VDT Direct Launches VDT Rapid Deployment Kit Accu-Time Systems Universal Series Biometric Terminals
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Cyberbit Integrates Waterfall's Perimeter Defense for Industrial Control Systems Lieberman Software's Rapid Enterprise Defense Suite Meets US Federal Government Cyber Security Regulations Atlas Telecommunication and Terma Partner for T.react CIP Solutions Torch Marketing and KNM Media Launch Critical Infrastructure Protection Event Cisco and Thales to Co-Develop an Innovative Cybersecurity Solution FRSC Takes Over KD Analytical Consulting Honeywell Takes Over Xtralis Terma Partners with Lockheed Martin for Critical Infrastructure Protection System Northrop Grumman Secures CIP Contract from Internal Revenue Service CCFC Partners BAE Systems Applied Intelligence for Developing Cyber Security Solutions Terma, Lockheed Martin Mission Systems Partner for Field Testing T.react CIP General Dynamics Secures NSA Certification for TACLANE-10G Airbus Group, De Montfort University Partner for Developing CIP Solutions for SCADA Airbus Secures Contract for VCCO from UK Ministry of Defence Waterfall Security Installs Unidirectional Security Gateways at Two Japanese Sites Airbus Defence and Space Acquires Outstanding Stake in Cassidian Optronics BAE Systems Completes Take Over of Silversky Lockheed Martin Takes Over Industrial Defender Thales to Acquire Cybersecurity Services & Solutions of Alcatel-Lucent AlertEnterprise Partners with Convergint Technologies for Sales of Logical-Physical Security Convergence Software BAE Systems Detica Renamed as BAE Systems Applied Intelligence SpotterRF Integrates M600C Surveillance Radar in City of San Diego Security Network AlertEnterprise, SAP Ink Worldwide Reseller Agreement Tripwire, NetApp Secure Contract for CIP Solutions from US Utilities High Water Advisors Partners with AlertEnterprise for Developing CIP solutions Raytheon to Collaborate with Department of Homeland Security for ECS Program TPAO Selects Dallmeier Recording Devices
