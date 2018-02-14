Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Strategic Business Report 2018

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million.



The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

BAE Systems Plc (UK)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dell EMC (USA)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (USA)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

McAfee, Inc. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Thales Group (France)

Waterfall Security (Israel)

Watermark Risk Management International LLC (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Need of the Hour

Outlook

Increasing Cyber-Attacks and Physical Security Breaches Drive Demand for CIP Systems and Devices

Major Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Approaches

Select Global Initiatives to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

Rising Complexity of Attacks Fosters Demand for Advanced Security Technology

Major Challenges in the Road to Realizing Comprehensive CIP

Interconnectedness of Networks

Critical Infrastructures Become Plum Targets for Terrorists

Lack of Clarity about CIP at Government Level in Most Countries

CIP Solutions Remain an Expensive Proposition for Operators

Technical Challenges Plague CIP Market

Competitive Scenario



2. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Rising Number of Adverse Incidents in Electric Infrastructure Pose a Major Concern

SCADA Leaves Critical Infrastructure Vulnerable to Attacks

Smart Grids

A Key Target for Cyber-Crime and Cyber Warfare

Critical Transport Infrastructure Protection Gains Priority

Significance of Disaster Management Information in CTIP

Remote Sensing and Geospatial Technologies: A Critical Component of CTIP Measures

Pros and Cons of Applying GIS Technology in CTI Disaster Management

Government Policy: A Key Growth Driver for CIIP Market

Smart Cities to Spur Adoption of CIP Solutions and Services

Safeguards against Cyber Terror Gains Priority in National CIP Strategies

Most Targeted Countries for Cyber-Attacks (2016)

Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations

Ranked in Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Type of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations

Ranked in Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Securing Critical Infrastructure Against Terrorist Attacks

Critical Infrastructure Vulnerability to Terrorism

Energy Sector

Water-Supply Infrastructure

Transportation

Susceptibility of Critical Infrastructure to Terrorist Attacks via the Internet

Physical Protection of Critical Infrastructure

Key Aspects

Preparedness and Prevention

Emergency Response and Mitigation Plans

Recovery

Need for Incentivizing CIP Implementation in Private Sector

Strategies for Reducing Vulnerability of Critical Infrastructure in Enterprises

Establishing Information Sharing Protocols

Robust Security Policy

Background Check and Staff Training

Technical Security

Physical Security Measures

Government Sector

A Major Revenue Contributor for Cyber Security Solutions

Priority for Cyber Threat Listed by Country

Cyber Security

A Critical Necessity in Banking and Finance Sector

Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector

Top Security Initiatives by Industry Segment

Identity & Access Management Solutions

An Opportune Market

Electronic Access Control

An Effective Strategy to Tackle Unauthorized Entry

Access Control in Government Sector

EACS

The Fastest Growing Product Segment in ESS Market

Smart Cards Outshines Legacy & Proximity Cards

Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card-based Access Control Technologies

Biometric EACS to Register Robust Growth in Coming Years

CCTV/Video Surveillance Market

The Largest Revenue Contributor for ESS

Favorable Legal, Social & Political Perspectives Boost the Market for CCTVs

Expanding Product Range to Become Domineering Theme

IACIPP Rolls-Out Extranet Platform to Safeguard Against Terror Attacks

Compliance to CIP not Foolproof Against Attacks

Personnel and Training (CIP-004-6)

Electronic Security Perimeter (ESP) (CIP-005-5)

Physical Security (CIP-006-6)

Incident Reporting and Response Planning (CIP-008-5)



3. INTRODUCTION TO CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION

What is Critical Infrastructure?

Infrastructure Interdependencies Amplify Risk of Failure

Critical Infrastructure Protection: An Introduction

Need for Critical Infrastructure Protection in Select Industry Verticals

Electric Utility Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Communications Industry

Water Utility Industry

Financial Services & Banking Sector

Transportation Systems

Food & Agriculture

Systems Use in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Cyber Security

Network Security Solutions & Services

Endpoint Security Solutions & Services

Application Security Solutions & Services

Content Security Solutions & Services

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management Solutions

Other Security Solutions & Services

Perimeter Security

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Video Surveillance

Access Control Systems

Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems

Biometrics-Based Electronic Access Control Systems

Audio & Video-based EACS

in Brief

Keypad-Based Electronic Access Control Systems



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Intel Security Launches Critical Infrastructure Protection ( CIP) for Electric Power Grid

HGH Infrared Systems Unveils Spynel-M Camera for Wide Area Surveillance

HGH Infrared Systems Introduces Spynel-M Surveillance Camera

Darktrace Unveils Industrial Immune System

Intel Security Releases Intel Security Critical Infrastructure Protection

Kaspersky Lab and ISA Introduce Joint Education Initiative for Tackling Cyber Threats

Airbus Defence and Space Unveils Keelback Net Sensor

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Introduces IndustrialProtect

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Introduces Financial Crime Alerts Service

Leidos Unveils Comprehensive Security Solution for NERC CIP Compliance of Utilities

Cassidian Introduces Spexer 500 Security Radar for CIP

VDT Direct Launches VDT Rapid Deployment Kit

Accu-Time Systems Universal Series Biometric Terminals



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Cyberbit Integrates Waterfall's Perimeter Defense for Industrial Control Systems

Lieberman Software's Rapid Enterprise Defense Suite Meets US Federal Government Cyber Security Regulations

Atlas Telecommunication and Terma Partner for T.react CIP Solutions

Torch Marketing and KNM Media Launch Critical Infrastructure Protection Event

Cisco and Thales to Co-Develop an Innovative Cybersecurity Solution

FRSC Takes Over KD Analytical Consulting

Honeywell Takes Over Xtralis

Terma Partners with Lockheed Martin for Critical Infrastructure Protection System

Northrop Grumman Secures CIP Contract from Internal Revenue Service

CCFC Partners BAE Systems Applied Intelligence for Developing Cyber Security Solutions

Terma, Lockheed Martin Mission Systems Partner for Field Testing T.react CIP

General Dynamics Secures NSA Certification for TACLANE-10G

Airbus Group, De Montfort University Partner for Developing CIP Solutions for SCADA

Airbus Secures Contract for VCCO from UK Ministry of Defence

Waterfall Security Installs Unidirectional Security Gateways at Two Japanese Sites

Airbus Defence and Space Acquires Outstanding Stake in Cassidian Optronics

BAE Systems Completes Take Over of Silversky

Lockheed Martin Takes Over Industrial Defender

Thales to Acquire Cybersecurity Services & Solutions of Alcatel-Lucent

AlertEnterprise Partners with Convergint Technologies for Sales of Logical-Physical Security Convergence Software

BAE Systems Detica Renamed as BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

SpotterRF Integrates M600C Surveillance Radar in City of San Diego Security Network

AlertEnterprise, SAP Ink Worldwide Reseller Agreement

Tripwire, NetApp Secure Contract for CIP Solutions from US Utilities

High Water Advisors Partners with AlertEnterprise for Developing CIP solutions

Raytheon to Collaborate with Department of Homeland Security for ECS Program

TPAO Selects Dallmeier Recording Devices



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 128)

The United States (62)

Canada (5)

Japan (1)

Europe (45) France (5) Germany (6) The United Kingdom (14) Italy (1) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (17)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

Middle East (8)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wqrd34/global_critical?w=12





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Security, Infrastructure Construction