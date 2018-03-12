Global Crohn's Disease Partnering 2012-2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Crohn's Disease Partnering 2012 to 2018" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Crohn's Disease Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2012
report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and
agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of
deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a
right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These
deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and
commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated
deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in
terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms.
Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments
clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are
triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases
do not.
This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of
actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities
Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a
prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues,
many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to
derive value from the deal.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker
needs to know about partnering in the research, development and
commercialization of technologies and products in the therapy area.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Therapy Partnering trends in numbers
Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers
Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory
Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document
Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers
Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory
Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers
Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory
