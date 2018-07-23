Global Cross Laminated Timber Market to 2027: High Demand in Light of Sustainability Concerns is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cross Laminated Timber Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cross Laminated Timber Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high demand in light of sustainability concerns and increased demand in building and construction applications owing to cost benefits.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

By Product, the market is categorized into Adhesive Bonded and Mechanically Fastened.

Based on Application, market is divided into Educational Institutes, Government/Public Buildings, Residential Buildings and Industrial and Commercial Space.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Cross Laminated Timber Market, By Product

5 Cross Laminated Timber Market, By Application

6 Cross Laminated Timber Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies

Maye-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

XLam Limited

Stora Enso AB

Schilliger Holz AG

B & K Structures

Binderholz GmbH.

Structurlam

Sterling Lumber

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Meiken Lamwood Corp.

SmartLam

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

Ed. Zblin AG

Nordic Structures

W. u. J. Derix GmbH & Co.

