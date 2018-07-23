Global Cross Laminated Timber Market to 2027: High Demand in Light of Sustainability Concerns is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cross Laminated Timber Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to
The Global Cross Laminated Timber Market is poised to grow strong during
the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the
market is witnessing include high demand in light of sustainability
concerns and increased demand in building and construction applications
owing to cost benefits.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till
2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies.
By Product, the market is categorized into Adhesive Bonded and
Mechanically Fastened.
Based on Application, market is divided into Educational Institutes,
Government/Public Buildings, Residential Buildings and Industrial and
Commercial Space.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Cross Laminated Timber Market, By Product
5 Cross Laminated Timber Market, By Application
6 Cross Laminated Timber Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
-
Maye-Melnhof Holz Holding AG
-
Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG
-
XLam Limited
-
Stora Enso AB
-
Schilliger Holz AG
-
B & K Structures
-
Binderholz GmbH.
-
Structurlam
-
Sterling Lumber
-
KLH Massivholz GmbH
-
Meiken Lamwood Corp.
-
SmartLam
-
HASSLACHER Holding GmbH
-
Ed. Zblin AG
-
Nordic Structures
-
W. u. J. Derix GmbH & Co.
