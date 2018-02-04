Global Cultured Dairy Products Market - Growing Demand for Organic Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
cultured dairy products market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
According to Technavio analysts, the global cultured dairy products
market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period owing
to new product launches which is emerging as a major factor driving the
market’s growth.
New product development, improved taste and versatility, as well as high
levels of marketing support, will increase the demand for cultured dairy
products in the market, which has witnessed a rise in the number of new
product launches in the past few years.
The three emerging market trends driving the global cultured dairy
products market according to Technavio research analysts are:
-
Growing demand for organic cultured dairy products
-
Increasing launches of limited-edition and frozen cultured dairy
products
-
Growing demand for snack packs of cultured dairy products
Growing demand for organic cultured dairy
products
Organic food and beverages are becoming popular due to their health
benefits. In 2014, Germany accounted for 13% of the retail sales share
of organic food globally. In the UK, many socially conscious millennials
and older consumers have started to choose organic food, which is
currently a niche category (that accounted for 1.4% of the UK food and
drink market in 2016) but is expected to grow at a high rate during the
forecast period. In the US, organic dairy products are currently growing
at more than 5% CAGR. Thus, many cultured dairy product manufacturers
have started launching organic cultured dairy products.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research, “The organic beverages segment is a niche segment, which
are mostly priced higher than conventional products. The premium price
is due to the comparatively high production costs as well as consumers’
willingness to pay extra for organic products.”
Global cultured dairy products market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global
cultured dairy products market by product type (yogurt, cheddar
cheese and cream cheese, kefir, and others) and by distribution channel
(hypermarkets and supermarkets, food specialist, independent retailers
and convenience stores, and online retailers). This report also presents
an analysis of the market’s growth across different geographic regions
such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
In 2016, with a market share of around 46%, EMEA dominated the global
cultured dairy products market followed by the Americas and APAC. This
is because cultured dairy products like yogurt, cream cheese, and
cheddar cheese are widely popular in EMEA. Also, demand for other
cultured dairy products like kefir is increasing at a higher rate as
many regional dairy manufacturing players have started manufacturing
these products.
