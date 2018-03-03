Global DC Wallbox Charger Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
DC wallbox charger market predicts a CAGR of almost 67%
during the period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180303005025/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global DC wallbox charger market 2018-2022 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report segments the global DC wallbox charger market by end-user
(residential and commercial) and by geography (APAC, Europe, and North
America). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global DC wallbox charger market,
according to Technavio automotive
researchers:
-
Growing volume sales of EVs worldwide: a major market driver
-
Technological advances in the field of DC fast charging market:
emerging market trend
-
APAC held the largest share of the global DC wallbox charger market,
accounting for a market share of more than 36%.
-
The residential segment accounted for the largest share in the global
DC wallbox charger market
The growing volume sales of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide is one of
the major factors driving the global DC
wallbox charger market. EVs are expected to be the most
promising alternative for IC engine-driven vehicles and have already
marked their way in the global automotive industry, both in terms
popularity and volume sales. The growing volume sales of such vehicles
are fundamentally driving numerous markets, and one such market is
regenerative braking for automotive applications. The regenerative
braking system is mostly used in hybrid and EVs, and their increasing
sales volume is driving the market in focus.
Technological advances in the field of DC fast charging market:
emerging market trend
The automotive EV industry is observing technological developments and
improvements in the charging infrastructure and equipment. The companies
and players working in the EV charging infrastructure and equipment
market are concentrating on ultrafast EV charging. During the last few
years, activities in the field of developing ultrafast chargers have
increased substantially. At present, level 2 DC fast chargers are the
most widely used as a part of charging infrastructure. Moreover, the
more advanced level 3 DC fast charging provides many advantages in terms
of charging speed.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive
components, “The companies in the EV charging space have been
developing technologies and solutions for charging the EVs up to 80%
capacity in less than 10 minutes. The players have been working on the
development of modular charging system for EVs that can be upgraded to
higher power levels over time. Such fast-charging stations for EVs are
expected to have multiple power modules with equal distribution of
power.”
Global market opportunities
In terms of regional dominance, APAC held the largest share of the
global DC
wallbox charger market, accounting for a market share of more
than 36%. It was followed by Europe and North America respectively. The
APAC region is expected to witness significant growth during the
forecast period. But, the market share of the Americas is anticipated to
decrease slightly over this period.
