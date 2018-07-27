Global Dairy Packaging Market Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 3.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Dairy
The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 26 Billion by 2023,
growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2023.
Dairy products have a short shelf-life due to which packaging plays an
important role in their distribution. Proper and effective packaging
prevents any kind of contamination and facilitates storage and
transportation. Over the years, the dairy packaging industry has
witnessed the introduction of new packaging technologies as per the
convenience and requirements of the consumers, developing from glass
bottles to tetra packs.
Growing demand for dairy products in small packaging represents the key
factor driving the dairy packaging market. Consumer's inclination
towards packaged food products and rising health concerns have
positively contributed towards market growth. Additionally, an overall
surge in the consumption of dairy products such as butter, milkfat,
yogurt, ice cream, and other dairy-based desserts has facilitated the
market worldwide. Increasing urbanisation, inflating disposable incomes,
consumer awareness and preference for fresh products are some of the
other factors that have augmented the demand for dairy packaging.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of packaging material
including flexible plastic, rigid plastic, paper and paper board, glass,
metal and others. Amongst these, flexible plastic currently dominates
the market. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of
packaging type covering single pack and multi pack. On the basis of
application, milk accounts for the largest share, followed by cheese,
frozen products, cultured products and others.
