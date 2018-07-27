Log in
Global Dairy Packaging Market Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 3.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 12:00pm CEST

The "Dairy Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 26 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2023.

Dairy products have a short shelf-life due to which packaging plays an important role in their distribution. Proper and effective packaging prevents any kind of contamination and facilitates storage and transportation. Over the years, the dairy packaging industry has witnessed the introduction of new packaging technologies as per the convenience and requirements of the consumers, developing from glass bottles to tetra packs.

Growing demand for dairy products in small packaging represents the key factor driving the dairy packaging market. Consumer's inclination towards packaged food products and rising health concerns have positively contributed towards market growth. Additionally, an overall surge in the consumption of dairy products such as butter, milkfat, yogurt, ice cream, and other dairy-based desserts has facilitated the market worldwide. Increasing urbanisation, inflating disposable incomes, consumer awareness and preference for fresh products are some of the other factors that have augmented the demand for dairy packaging.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of packaging material including flexible plastic, rigid plastic, paper and paper board, glass, metal and others. Amongst these, flexible plastic currently dominates the market. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of packaging type covering single pack and multi pack. On the basis of application, milk accounts for the largest share, followed by cheese, frozen products, cultured products and others.

Companies Mentioned

  • Ball Corporation
  • Bemis Company, Inc.
  • Mondi
  • Rexam
  • RPC Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Dairy Packaging Market

6 Market Breakup by Packaging Material

7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

8 Market Breakup by Product Type

9 Market Breakup by Application

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvt5c8/global_dairy?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.