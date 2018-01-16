Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Application, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis (2017-2023)
The Global Data Backup and Recovery Market size is expected to reach
$12.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during
the forecast period.
The data backup process encompasses copying and archiving enterprise
data, as data can be accessed in case of deletion or data corruption.
Data backup and recovery solutions are offered in various customized
software forms and as a service, which is popularly known as
Backup-as-a-Services (BaaS).
The demand for reliable data backup and recovery software solutions
would influence the digital transformation and data protection across
verticals. Growing adoption of cloud data backup and significant growth
in the data are driving the growth of the reliable data backup and
recovery software and services among enterprises. Intense competition
from open-source platforms would be a major challenge that would limit
the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft
Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Company, CA Technologies, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Commvault,
Acronis, Inc., Netapp, Inc., and Unitrends, Inc.
