Global Degaussing System Market Segmented By Solution, End-User, Vessel Type & Geography - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 11:40am CEST

The "Global Degaussing System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Degaussing System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Moreover, Hardware is sub segmented into Conductors, Course Monitor Units, Degaussing Control Units, Magnetometers, Bipolar Amplifiers, Degaussing Coil Units, DC Generators and Compass Compensating Equipment. Ranging is segmented into Onboard and Fixed.

Based on Vessel Type, the market is categorized into Large Vessel, Medium Vessel and Small Vessels. In addition, Large Vessel is sub segmented into Amphibious, Frigates and Aircraft Carriers. Medium Vessel is divided into Corvettes, Destroyers and Submarines. By Small Vessels are future segregated into Mine Counter Measure Vessels (MCMV), Fast attack craft (FAC) and Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV).

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Companies Mentioned

  • STL Systems AG
  • Polyamp AB
  • ECA Group
  • American Superconductor Corporation
  • Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
  • Larsen & Turbo Limited
  • L3 Technologies
  • IFEN S.P.A.
  • Wartsila Corporation
  • Dayatech Merin Sdn. Bhd.
  • Surma

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Degaussing System Market, By Solution

5 Degaussing System Market, By End User

6 Degaussing System Market, By Vessel Type

7 Degaussing System Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z8hk2k/global_degaussing?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
