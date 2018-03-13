Global Dental Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials 2012-2018

Dublin, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dental Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Dental disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dental deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Dental dealmaking trends.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Dental partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Dental technologies and products.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Dental dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Dental partnering over the years

2.3. Dental partnering by deal type

2.4. Dental partnering by industry sector

2.5. Dental partnering by stage of development

2.6. Dental partnering by technology type

2.7. Dental partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Dental partnering



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Dental partnering

3.3. Dental partnering headline values

3.4. Dental deal upfront payments

3.5. Dental deal milestone payments

3.6. Dental royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Dental deals and dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Dental partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Dental

4.4. Top Dental deals by value



Chapter 5 - Dental contract document directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dental partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Dental dealmaking by therapeutic target



6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Dental therapeutic target



