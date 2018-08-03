Global Diamond Coatings Market 2018-2022| Cost Advantage to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global diamond coatings market to grow at a CAGR
of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
New oil and gas discoveries is one of the major trends being witnessed
in the global
diamond coatings market 2018-2022. The oil and gas industry has
been growing moderately since 2016, after the rise in the prices of
crude oil with growth in investments in the upstream sector. The
industry has witnessed many significant discoveries over the last few
years, which will have a significant impact in the future.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global diamond coatings market is the cost advantage
of diamond coatings:
Global diamond coatings market: Cost advantage
of diamond coatings
The low cost of diamond coatings in comparison with industrial diamonds
is one of the key factors driving the market. The physical and chemical
properties of diamond coatings and industrial diamonds are almost the
same. They also offer the same toughness and other physical properties.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints,
coatings, and pigments, “Diamonds grains can easily break off from
diamond grain-based cutting and grinding tools, which are difficult to
affix and decrease the operational life of tools; whereas,
diamond-coated tools are equally draped by diamond particles and do not
exhibit diamond chipping concerns. This allows diamond-coated tools to
offer a comparatively higher service life than diamond grain-based tools
and other conventional tools.”
Global diamond coatings market: Segmentation
analysis
The global diamond coatings market research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (electronics, mechanical, industrial, medical,
and automotive), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The electronics segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 25% of the market. This end-user segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 38%. The
market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during
2018-2022.
