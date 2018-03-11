Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market - Growth Prospects and Forecasts| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
diesel common rail injection system market. This new report will
provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global diesel common rail injection system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous diesel common rail
injection system market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of
the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with
an analysis of present-day competitors.
The upgraded research report on the diesel common rail injection system
market is an integral part of Technavio’s automotive
electronics portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the automotive electronics market, covering
different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include
connected car market, automotive driver state monitoring systems market,
automotive steer-by-wire system market, and automotive infotainment
market.
Diesel common rail injection system market at a
glance
Technavio’s previous report on the global diesel common rail injection
system market projected EMEA as the highest revenue contributor to the
market share. The increasing demand for advanced diesel technology in
this region drives the market. Most of the vehicles sold in this region
have diesel engines for which the common rail injection technology is
suitable as it can increase the overall fuel efficiency and power of
such vehicles.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“Diesel common rail injection is an advanced technology that is designed
to supply the precise quantity of pressurized fuel into engine cylinders
through injectors. Factors such as better combustion, higher power,
better fuel economy, and lower emissions are resulting in its high
adoption by automobile manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient vehicles.”
Technavio’s new report on the global
diesel common rail injection system market will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
diesel common rail injection system market for the period
2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one
week of purchase.
