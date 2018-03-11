Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market - Growth Prospects and Forecasts| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global diesel common rail injection system market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005038/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global diesel common rail injection system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous diesel common rail injection system market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The upgraded research report on the diesel common rail injection system market is an integral part of Technavio’s automotive electronics portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the automotive electronics market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include connected car market, automotive driver state monitoring systems market, automotive steer-by-wire system market, and automotive infotainment market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

Diesel common rail injection system market at a glance

Technavio’s previous report on the global diesel common rail injection system market projected EMEA as the highest revenue contributor to the market share. The increasing demand for advanced diesel technology in this region drives the market. Most of the vehicles sold in this region have diesel engines for which the common rail injection technology is suitable as it can increase the overall fuel efficiency and power of such vehicles.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Diesel common rail injection is an advanced technology that is designed to supply the precise quantity of pressurized fuel into engine cylinders through injectors. Factors such as better combustion, higher power, better fuel economy, and lower emissions are resulting in its high adoption by automobile manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient vehicles.”

Technavio’s new report on the global diesel common rail injection system market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global diesel common rail injection system market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Top factors driving the market growth

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global diesel common rail injection system market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio’s best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March - 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005038/en/