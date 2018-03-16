Global Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Drug Market to 2024

Dublin, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2024 Report Highlights:

Price & Dosage Analysis of Commercially Available Drugs

Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis of Recently Approved Drugs

Market Analysis of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

Market Sales Opportunity till 2024

Global Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Clinical Pipeline: 84 Drugs

Marketed Global Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Clinical Insight

Hematological Cancers are the most fatal types of cancer as they affect the blood cells which can directly or indirectly affect every organ of the body. Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer in which B-lymphocytes of the white blood cells are affected. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma being a major class of Lymphoma is segmented into several specific types of cancers amongst which Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma is the most common sub-type affecting a major population globally.



As Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma is rare hematological malignancy, due to small target patient-base, very few specific therapies were developed for its treatment. However, in the last decade, with the arrival of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody Rituxan which gained a huge market success due to high market demand fueled the market for diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. Soon after that, pharmaceutical industry recognized the potential of this segment of the market considering that highly unmet medical needs and increasing demand of effective therapy will drive the market in this segment.



With the rise in incidence and mortality rates due to Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma, researchers and pharmaceutical industry have shifted their focus to develop unique targeted therapies for this type of cancer. Recently, pharmaceutical industry has provided a wide range of targeted drugs for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma. This scenario clearly indicates that diffuse large b-cell lymphoma market has grown exponentially in past decade.



Recently, conventional treatment options including cytotoxic chemotherapeutics including doxorubicin; cyclophosphamide; vincristine and prednisone were introduced in the market as combination therapies along with the immunotherapeutic Rituxan for treating Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma. Rituxan has gained much importance in the market both as monotherapy and a significant component of combination therapy by enhancing the survival of 41% patients to 65% patients with diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. However, in recent studies, few researchers have demonstrated that patients have developed resistance for Rituxan combination therapy over a long period of time.



Additionally, patent expiration of the popular drug Rituxan has induced the development and arrival of several Rituxan Biosimilars in the market which is again boosting the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market. Europe currently has nearly 5 and US has 3 marketed biosimilars of Rituxan. In spite of the commercialization of biosimilars, the sales of Rituxan are still increasing. Rituxan has successfully collected nearly US$ 32 Billion revenues cumulatively in past 3 years.



More recently Yescarta which is the second CAR-T cell therapy to be approved by US FDA has entered the market. Another recently approved therapy is Ibrutinib which is an advanced targeted therapy has been commercialized. Both of these therapies have a great potential to generate high revenues for the pharmaceutical companies due to high efficacy of these products. Nonetheless, the huge market acceptance of Rituxan encourages the researchers and pharmaceutical industry to explore new opportunities in the drug which can further enhance Rituxan market at a higher rate and contribute to the growth of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma market.



Rituxan has been approved as a combination therapy called Rituxan Hycela. In this therapy Rituxan has been combined with an enzymatic therapy called Hyaluronidase. Such approaches by using popular drugs aids in securing the market place of a popular drug and further enhancing the overall Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma market. The diffuse large b-cell lymphoma market has experienced a huge progress in past four-five years and is expected to grow in the coming future.



The diffuse large-B cell lymphoma Market has shown an impressive growth in the market size with continuous approvals of several advanced therapies including immunotherapy, CAR-T cell therapy and targeted therapy. Development of such advanced therapies is indeed a result of huge investments and funding from public as well as private sectors and continuous efforts of educational institutes for high quality research and innovations. Additionally, increasing incidence of the disease has also fuelled the diffuse large b-cell lymphoma market significantly. This scenario clearly indicates that global diffuse large b-cell lymphoma market acquires a major portion of modern cancer therapy market with a wide variety of advanced therapies indicated for this disease.



As diffuse large b-cell lymphoma occurs commonly in older population, the market can be segmented into regions with high population above 65 years. Thus the diffuse large b-cell lymphoma market has higher potential in North America due to large ageing population and several active ongoing research studies in this region. Europe is dominant in terms of availability of products in the market including Rituxan biosimilars and other unique therapeutics for treating diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. Furthermore, China and Japan also show highly opportunistic diffuse large b-cell lymphoma market.



We have analyzed a wide variety of aspects related to Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market including the funding, investment, ongoing researches and development and commercialization of new therapies for treating Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma. Additionally, our research also includes the data about costs, consumer-base and commercial status of marketed & potential Therapeutics for treating Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma by collecting information from multiple sources. Constitutively, the report interprets the real facts and figures suggesting a positive market outlook of diffuse large B-Cell Lymphoma Market.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma



2. Molecular Events Involved in Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Pathogenesis

2.1 BCL6

2.2 BCL-2

2.3 MYC Gene

2.4 P53



3. Management Approaches for Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

3.1 Diagnostic Approaches

3.1.1 Bone Marrow Biopsy Method

3.1.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

3.2 Therapeutic Approaches

3.3 Radiation Therapy



4. Price & Dosage Analysis of Commercially Available Drugs

4.1 Rituxan

4.2 Cyclophosphamide

4.3 Doxorubicin

4.4 Vincristine

4.5 Prednisone



5. Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis of Recently Approved Drugs

5.1 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

5.2 Ibrutinib (Imbruvica)

5.3 Hyaluronidase



6. Market Analysis of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

6.1 Introduction to Lymphoma Disease

6.1.1 Market Exploration of Hodgkin Lymphoma

6.1.2 Market Size of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

6.2 Market Outlook of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma



7. Current Trends in Treatment of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma



8. Market Dynamics of Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma

8.1 Favorable Market Parameters

8.2 Commercialization Challenges



9. Future Perspective of Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma



10. Global Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Clinical Pipeline by Company & Phase

10.1 Global Diffuse large B Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Overview

10.2 Research

10.3 Preclinical

10.4 Clinical

10.5 Phase-I

10.6 Phase-I/II

10.7 Phase-II

10.8 Phase-III

10.9 Registered

10.10 Preregistration



11. Marketed Global Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Clinical Insight by Company

11.1 Rituximab/Hyaluronidase (MabThera SC, RITUXAN SC & Rituxan Hycela)

11.2 Rituximab Biosimilar (Novex)

11.3 Rituximab Biosimilar (Maball)



12. Competitive Landscape



AbbVie

Arrien Pharmaceuticals

Aptose Biosciences

BeiGene

Celltrion

CTI BioPharma

Erytech Pharma

Hetero Drugs

Karyopharm Therapeutics

mAbxience

PIQUR Therapeutics

Philogen S.p.A.

Roche

Seattle Genetics

TG Therapeutics

