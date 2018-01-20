Global Digital Badges Market in Education Sector - Top 3 Drivers| Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
digital badges market in the education sector to grow at a CAGR of
more than 31% during the forecast period, according to their latest
report.
The report further segments the global digital badges market in the
education sector by end-user (higher education and K-12) and by
geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are
contributing to the growth of the global
digital badges market in the education sector:
-
Increasing collaborations between colleges and digital badges vendors
-
Increased emphasis on gamification
-
Government support
Increasing collaborations between colleges and digital badges vendors
Schools and educational institutions are increasingly collaborating with
various vendors operating in the global
digital badges market due to the increasing popularity of digital
badges among the K-12 and higher education sectors. As traditional
degree certificates are mainly qualitative in nature and do not provide
complete information about the student’s skill sets, digital badges are
used to display additional skills of students. Due to the collaborations
and partnerships between educational institutions and vendors offering
digital badges, it is likely to have a positive impact on the global
badges market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education
technology research, “The increasing acceptance of these badges
among employers as a medium assessing skills, and the growing popularity
of gamification in the classroom is propelling a large number of schools
and colleges to enter into strategic collaborations with vendors of
digital badges. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the
market.”
Increased emphasis on gamification
The concept of experimental learning through the elements of games and
gamification is gaining traction in the market. This led to an increase
in incorporation of elements of gamification in the curriculum of many
educational institutions, especially the ones catering to the K-12
sector. Certain games mechanics such as points, badges, and other
virtual reward systems are involved in the gamification of classes and
content. The advent of e-learning and online learning is another factor
that has kickstarted the concept of gamification. Such technologies
enable parents and students to compare the learning processes with peers
and conduct self-assessment of their performance in the classroom.
Government support
With various governments across the world opting for key initiatives
that are directly impacting the growth of the use of digital badges in
curricula, the idea of digital badges has gained significant support in
both developed and developing economies.
In countries such as the US, badges are considered as a valuable tool to
obtain information regarding the complete skill set of the student. In
schools and colleges, the federal government has extensively promoted
the use of digital badges. In the UK, as a tool to measure the skill
sets of students, the government is increasingly emphasizing on the use
of open digital badges.
