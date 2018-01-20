Global Digital Badges Market in Education Sector - Top 3 Drivers| Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global digital badges market in the education sector to grow at a CAGR of more than 31% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global digital badges market in the education sector by end-user (higher education and K-12) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global digital badges market in the education sector:

Schools and educational institutions are increasingly collaborating with various vendors operating in the global digital badges market due to the increasing popularity of digital badges among the K-12 and higher education sectors. As traditional degree certificates are mainly qualitative in nature and do not provide complete information about the student’s skill sets, digital badges are used to display additional skills of students. Due to the collaborations and partnerships between educational institutions and vendors offering digital badges, it is likely to have a positive impact on the global badges market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education technology research, “The increasing acceptance of these badges among employers as a medium assessing skills, and the growing popularity of gamification in the classroom is propelling a large number of schools and colleges to enter into strategic collaborations with vendors of digital badges. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market.”

The concept of experimental learning through the elements of games and gamification is gaining traction in the market. This led to an increase in incorporation of elements of gamification in the curriculum of many educational institutions, especially the ones catering to the K-12 sector. Certain games mechanics such as points, badges, and other virtual reward systems are involved in the gamification of classes and content. The advent of e-learning and online learning is another factor that has kickstarted the concept of gamification. Such technologies enable parents and students to compare the learning processes with peers and conduct self-assessment of their performance in the classroom.

With various governments across the world opting for key initiatives that are directly impacting the growth of the use of digital badges in curricula, the idea of digital badges has gained significant support in both developed and developing economies.

In countries such as the US, badges are considered as a valuable tool to obtain information regarding the complete skill set of the student. In schools and colleges, the federal government has extensively promoted the use of digital badges. In the UK, as a tool to measure the skill sets of students, the government is increasingly emphasizing on the use of open digital badges.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

