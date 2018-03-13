Log in
Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 05:31pm CET

The "Global Digital OOH Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital OOH market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Digital OOH Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the type of digital OOH such as in-store advertising and outdoor advertising.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. However, it only lists the key vendors in the market and does not present the market share of all vendors in the market. The report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face, and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Reduced cost of digital screens. One of the major factors hindering the growth of the digital OOH market is the disability of vendors to choose a suitable location for digital signage displays. These displays have a high presence in the market, which reduces the scope for new displays. The revenue of digital signage displays grew at a CAGR of 9% between 2010 and 2016, because of which, the average price of a digital screen declined at a CAGR of 6%.

Key vendors

  • Clear Channel Outdoor
  • JCDecaux
  • Lamar Advertising
  • OUTFRONT Media

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 10: Market Segmentation By Category

Part 11: Customer Landscape

Part 12: Regional Landscape

Part 13: Decision Framework

Part 14: Drivers And Challenges

Part 15: Market Trends

Part 16: Vendor Landscape

Part 17: Vendor Analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5whj8b/global_digital?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
