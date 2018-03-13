Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Digital OOH Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global digital OOH market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the
period 2018-2022.
Global Digital OOH Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report
considers the revenue generated from the type of digital OOH such as
in-store advertising and outdoor advertising.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. However,
it only lists the key vendors in the market and does not present the
market share of all vendors in the market. The report discusses the
primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the
market as a whole face, and provides an overview of the key trends
emerging in the market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is
Reduced cost of digital screens. One of the major factors hindering the
growth of the digital OOH market is the disability of vendors to choose
a suitable location for digital signage displays. These displays have a
high presence in the market, which reduces the scope for new displays.
The revenue of digital signage displays grew at a CAGR of 9% between
2010 and 2016, because of which, the average price of a digital screen
declined at a CAGR of 6%.
Key vendors
-
Clear Channel Outdoor
-
JCDecaux
-
Lamar Advertising
-
OUTFRONT Media
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 10: Market Segmentation By Category
Part 11: Customer Landscape
Part 12: Regional Landscape
Part 13: Decision Framework
Part 14: Drivers And Challenges
Part 15: Market Trends
Part 16: Vendor Landscape
Part 17: Vendor Analysis
Part 18: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5whj8b/global_digital?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006131/en/