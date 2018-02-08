Global Digital Signage Market Analysis & Forecasts 2012-2016 & 2017-2022: Rising Technical Advancements with Declining Hardware Cost

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.21% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by rising technical advancements in the displays along with declining hardware cost.
Over the recent years, the global digital signage industry has been growing rapidly as advertising industry has been witnessing the rapid growth. Globally, the growth in the digital signage market is driven by rising demand of digital signage by retail sector.
Among the regions, Asia is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising urbanization, internet penetration, rising disposable incomes as well as investments by foreign companies.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global digital signage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Digital Signage Market
By Product Type - Kiosks, Digital Bill Boards, Digital Menu Boards, Digital Sign Boards
By Offering - Hardware, Software, Services
By Hardware - Displays, Media Players, Projectors, Mount
By End User Industry - Retail, Healthcare & Banking, Education & Corporate, Transportation, Hospitality & Restaurants, Others
Report Highlights
Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges
Policy and Regulation
Company Analysis - Samsung Electronics, LG Display, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp Corporation, Broad Sign International, Cisco, Omni Vex Corporation, Daktronics, Philips, Panasonic
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation 3.1. Focus on technological advancements of digital signage 3.2. Asia Pacific witness fastest growth in digital signage
4. Digital Signage Market Outlook
5. Global Digital Signage Market: Growth and Forecast 5.1. By Value (2012-2016) 5.2. By Value (2017-2022)
6. Global Digital Signage Market- By Product Type 2012-2022 6.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Product Type: Breakdown (%) 6.1.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Product Type, 2016 (%) 6.1.2. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Product Type, 2022 (%) 6.2. Global Digital Bill Boards Market: Growth and Forecast 6.3. Global Digital Sign Boards Market: Growth and Forecast 6.4. Global Digital Menu Boards Market: Growth and Forecast 6.5. Global Kiosks Market: Growth and Forecast
7. Global Digital Signage Market- By Offering Type 2012-2022 7.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Offering Type: Breakdown (%) 7.1.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Offering Type, 2016 (%) 7.1.2. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Offering Type, 2022 (%) 7.2. Global Digital Signage Hardware Market: Growth and Forecast 7.3. Global Digital Signage Software Market: Growth and Forecast 7.4. Global Digital Signage Services Market: Growth and Forecast
8. Global Digital Signage Market- By Hardware Type 2012-2022 8.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Hardware Type: Breakdown (%) 8.1.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Hardware Type, 2016 (%) 8.1.2. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Hardware Type, 2022 (%) 8.2. Global Digital Signage Displays Market: Growth and Forecast 8.3. Global Digital Signage Media Players Market: Growth and Forecast 8.4. Global Digital Signage Projectors Market: Growth and Forecast 8.5. Global Digital Signage Mount Market: Growth and Forecast 8.6. Global Digital Signage Other Accessories Market: Growth and Forecast
9. Global Digital Signage Market - By End User Sector 2012-2022 9.1. Global Digital Signage Market in Retail Sector Market: Growth and Forecast 9.2. Global Digital Signage Market in Healthcare and Banking Sector Market: Growth and Forecast 9.3. Global Digital Signage Market in Education and Corporate Sector Market: Growth and Forecast 9.4. Global Digital Signage Market in Transportation Sector Market: Growth and Forecast 9.5. Global Digital Signage Market in Hospitality and Restaurant Sector Market: Growth and Forecast 9.6. Global Digital Signage Market in Other Sector Market: Growth and Forecast
10. Global Digital Signage System Market - Regional Analysis
11. Global Digital Signage Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends
13. Competitive Landscape 13.1. Company Shares 13.2. Product Benchmarking