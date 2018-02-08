Log in
Global Digital Signage Market Analysis & Forecasts 2012-2016 & 2017-2022: Rising Technical Advancements with Declining Hardware Cost

02/08/2018 | 10:53am CET

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Signage Market Analysis By Product, Offering, Hardware, End User Industry - By Region, By Country (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.21% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by rising technical advancements in the displays along with declining hardware cost.

Over the recent years, the global digital signage industry has been growing rapidly as advertising industry has been witnessing the rapid growth. Globally, the growth in the digital signage market is driven by rising demand of digital signage by retail sector.

Among the regions, Asia is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising urbanization, internet penetration, rising disposable incomes as well as investments by foreign companies.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global digital signage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

  • Digital Signage Market
  • By Product Type - Kiosks, Digital Bill Boards, Digital Menu Boards, Digital Sign Boards
  • By Offering - Hardware, Software, Services
  • By Hardware - Displays, Media Players, Projectors, Mount
  • By End User Industry - Retail, Healthcare & Banking, Education & Corporate, Transportation, Hospitality & Restaurants, Others

Report Highlights

  • Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges
  • Policy and Regulation
  • Company Analysis - Samsung Electronics, LG Display, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp Corporation, Broad Sign International, Cisco, Omni Vex Corporation, Daktronics, Philips, Panasonic

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation
3.1. Focus on technological advancements of digital signage
3.2. Asia Pacific witness fastest growth in digital signage

4. Digital Signage Market Outlook

5. Global Digital Signage Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1. By Value (2012-2016)
5.2. By Value (2017-2022)

6. Global Digital Signage Market- By Product Type 2012-2022
6.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Product Type: Breakdown (%)
6.1.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Product Type, 2016 (%)
6.1.2. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Product Type, 2022 (%)
6.2. Global Digital Bill Boards Market: Growth and Forecast
6.3. Global Digital Sign Boards Market: Growth and Forecast
6.4. Global Digital Menu Boards Market: Growth and Forecast
6.5. Global Kiosks Market: Growth and Forecast

7. Global Digital Signage Market- By Offering Type 2012-2022
7.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Offering Type: Breakdown (%)
7.1.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Offering Type, 2016 (%)
7.1.2. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Offering Type, 2022 (%)
7.2. Global Digital Signage Hardware Market: Growth and Forecast
7.3. Global Digital Signage Software Market: Growth and Forecast
7.4. Global Digital Signage Services Market: Growth and Forecast

8. Global Digital Signage Market- By Hardware Type 2012-2022
8.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Hardware Type: Breakdown (%)
8.1.1. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Hardware Type, 2016 (%)
8.1.2. Global Digital Signage Market Size, By Hardware Type, 2022 (%)
8.2. Global Digital Signage Displays Market: Growth and Forecast
8.3. Global Digital Signage Media Players Market: Growth and Forecast
8.4. Global Digital Signage Projectors Market: Growth and Forecast
8.5. Global Digital Signage Mount Market: Growth and Forecast
8.6. Global Digital Signage Other Accessories Market: Growth and Forecast

9. Global Digital Signage Market - By End User Sector 2012-2022
9.1. Global Digital Signage Market in Retail Sector Market: Growth and Forecast
9.2. Global Digital Signage Market in Healthcare and Banking Sector Market: Growth and Forecast
9.3. Global Digital Signage Market in Education and Corporate Sector Market: Growth and Forecast
9.4. Global Digital Signage Market in Transportation Sector Market: Growth and Forecast
9.5. Global Digital Signage Market in Hospitality and Restaurant Sector Market: Growth and Forecast
9.6. Global Digital Signage Market in Other Sector Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Global Digital Signage System Market - Regional Analysis

11. Global Digital Signage Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Shares
13.2. Product Benchmarking

14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Company Profiles

  • Broad Sign International
  • Cisco
  • Daktronics
  • LG Display
  • NEC Display Solutions
  • Omni Vex Corporation
  • Panasonic
  • Philips
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Sharp Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7x6s9b/global_digital?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Hardware

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
