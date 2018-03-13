Global Digital Signage Systems Market in the Retail Industry (2017-2021) Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.63% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Digital Signage Systems Market in the Retail Industry 2017-2021"
Global digital signage systems market in the retail industry to grow at
a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
advantages of digital signages over traditional advertising tools. The
rapid growth in technology and innovations have helped advertisement
transition to digitization. Digital signage has gained popularity over
the last decade because of the effective display of information. Thus,
small and large firms are intensively moving toward LED signs. Compared
with traditional signages, digital signages are better at drawing the
attention of the target audience.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing use of
anti-reflective technology. Further, the report states that one of the
major factors hindering the growth of this market is the installation of
digital signages on existing infrastructure. Integrators may require
essential equipment to be securely placed in specific locations of
buildings not designed for digital signage integration, which can be a
challenge. This can lead to difficulties in creating video walls, where
the necessary infrastructure is absent.
Key Vendors
-
DynaScan Technology
-
Samsung
-
LG Electronics
-
NEC Display Solutions
Other Prominent Vendors
-
AOPEN
-
ASUSTeK Computer
-
Barco
-
Daktronics
-
Extron Electronics
-
Esprit Digital
-
Koninklijke Philips
-
NanoLumens
-
NEXCOM International
-
Panasonic Corporation of North America
-
PixelFLEX
-
Peerless-AV
-
Shenzhen Jehe Technology Development
-
Sharp Electronics
-
Verifone Media
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Signage Type
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Component
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis for Content Management Systems
