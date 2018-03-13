Log in
Global Digital Signage Systems Market in the Retail Industry (2017-2021) Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.63% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 10:07pm CET

The "Global Digital Signage Systems Market in the Retail Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global digital signage systems market in the retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the advantages of digital signages over traditional advertising tools. The rapid growth in technology and innovations have helped advertisement transition to digitization. Digital signage has gained popularity over the last decade because of the effective display of information. Thus, small and large firms are intensively moving toward LED signs. Compared with traditional signages, digital signages are better at drawing the attention of the target audience.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing use of anti-reflective technology. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the installation of digital signages on existing infrastructure. Integrators may require essential equipment to be securely placed in specific locations of buildings not designed for digital signage integration, which can be a challenge. This can lead to difficulties in creating video walls, where the necessary infrastructure is absent.

Key Vendors

  • DynaScan Technology
  • Samsung
  • LG Electronics
  • NEC Display Solutions

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AOPEN
  • ASUSTeK Computer
  • Barco
  • Daktronics
  • Extron Electronics
  • Esprit Digital
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • NanoLumens
  • NEXCOM International
  • Panasonic Corporation of North America
  • PixelFLEX
  • Peerless-AV
  • Shenzhen Jehe Technology Development
  • Sharp Electronics
  • Verifone Media

Key Topics Covered

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation by Application

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Signage Type

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Component

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis for Content Management Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7jm6c8/global_digital?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
