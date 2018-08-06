The global directional coupler market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks propelling the RF market. The increase in data traffic in recent times has compelled network carriers to migrate to LTE networks such as 4G and 5G. This cloudburst in data has propelled the growth of commercial networks, resulting in LTE becoming the mainstay of mobile technology across the globe.

This market research report on the global directional coupler market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rapid growth of wireless computing devices along with the advent of IoT as one of the key emerging trends in the global directional coupler market:

Global directional coupler market: Rapid growth of wireless computing devices along with the advent of IoT

IoT is a technology, which interconnects electronic devices to create a network wherein the devices interact with each other using the Internet. The end-users look for efficient connectivity over wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and Bluetooth to facilitate easy exchange and transfer of data.

“IoT is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Around 35 billion devices are expected to be connected through this platform by 2022, generating a total of about 60 trillion gigabytes of data. IoT allows devices to collect data using sensors and actuators from wireless computing devices and transmit data to a centralized location on a real-time basis,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems.

Global directional coupler market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global directional coupler market by application (commercial, military, and aerospace) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 65% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 61% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The increasing use of the latest generation wireless networks by APAC countries is creating the demand for directional couplers.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

