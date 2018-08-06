The global directional coupler market is expected to post a CAGR of more
than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the proliferation of
next-generation LTE wireless networks propelling the RF market. The
increase in data traffic in recent times has compelled network carriers
to migrate to LTE networks such as 4G and 5G. This cloudburst in data
has propelled the growth of commercial networks, resulting in LTE
becoming the mainstay of mobile technology across the globe.
This market research report on the global
directional coupler market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook
during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a
major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market
and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rapid growth of wireless
computing devices along with the advent of IoT as one of the key
emerging trends in the global directional coupler market:
Global directional coupler market: Rapid growth
of wireless computing devices along with the advent of IoT
IoT is a technology, which interconnects electronic devices to create a
network wherein the devices interact with each other using the Internet.
The end-users look for efficient connectivity over wireless networks
such as Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and Bluetooth to facilitate easy exchange and
transfer of data.
“IoT is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Around 35
billion devices are expected to be connected through this platform by
2022, generating a total of about 60 trillion gigabytes of data. IoT
allows devices to collect data using sensors and actuators from wireless
computing devices and transmit data to a centralized location on a
real-time basis,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
embedded systems.
Global directional coupler market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global directional coupler
market by application (commercial, military, and aerospace) and
geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for over 65% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 61% of the market share,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The increasing use of
the latest generation wireless networks by APAC countries is creating
the demand for directional couplers.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
