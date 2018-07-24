Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Analysis & Trends 2015-2017 - Industry Forecast 2018-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry
Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market is poised to grow
strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
development of smart cities and emergence of internet of things
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till
2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies for the players, new entrants and the future investors.
Scope of the Report
-
Based on Application, the market is categorized into Commercial,
Public Safety and Other Applications.
-
In addition, commercial segment is further classified into Public
Venues, Hospitality, Healthcare, Offices/Corporate Campus, Industrial,
Retail, Education, Enterprises, Transportation, Government and
Stadiums and Arenas.
-
Moreover, Hospitality the segment is divided into Hotels/Resorts and
Retail/Shopping Malls.
-
Transportation segment is segmented into Airport/Train Stations and
Parking Structures/Underground/ Tunnels.
-
Depending on Ownership, the market is segmented into Neutral-Host,
Enterprise and Carrier.
-
By User Facility, the market is segregated into < 200k Ft2, 200k-500k
Ft2 and >500k Ft2.
-
Based on Technology, the market is classified into Public Safety
Distributed Antenna System and Cellular/Commercial Distributed Antenna
System.
-
Depending on Coverage, the market is divided into Outdoor and Indoor.
-
In addition, indoor segment is classified into Passive and Active.
-
By Component, the market is categorized into Service and Hardware.
-
In addition, service is further segregated into Design and
Installation and Maintenance.
-
Hardware segment is divided into Passive, Hybrid, Cabling and Active.
-
Moreover, Passive is classified into Donor Antennas, Trays, Repeaters
and Other Passives.
-
Hybrid is divided into Head- End and Remotes and Repeaters.
-
By Cabling segment is segmented into Coaxial, Optical Fiber, CAT5 and
Other Cablings.
-
Active is segregated into Head- End and Remotes, Trays, Antennas and
Other Actives.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Application
5 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Ownership
6 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By User Facility
7 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Technology
8 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Coverage
9 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Component
10 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
-
American Tower
-
AT&T
-
Boingo Wireless
-
Cobham Wireless
-
Comba Telecom Systems
-
Commscope
-
Corning
-
Dali Wireless
-
Solid
-
Zinwave
-
Galtronics
-
Connectivity Wireless
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/srj99l/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005667/en/