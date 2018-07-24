Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Analysis & Trends 2015-2017 - Industry Forecast 2018-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of smart cities and emergence of internet of things

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report

Based on Application, the market is categorized into Commercial, Public Safety and Other Applications.

In addition, commercial segment is further classified into Public Venues, Hospitality, Healthcare, Offices/Corporate Campus, Industrial, Retail, Education, Enterprises, Transportation, Government and Stadiums and Arenas.

Moreover, Hospitality the segment is divided into Hotels/Resorts and Retail/Shopping Malls.

Transportation segment is segmented into Airport/Train Stations and Parking Structures/Underground/ Tunnels.

Depending on Ownership, the market is segmented into Neutral-Host, Enterprise and Carrier.

By User Facility, the market is segregated into < 200k Ft2, 200k-500k Ft2 and >500k Ft2.

Based on Technology, the market is classified into Public Safety Distributed Antenna System and Cellular/Commercial Distributed Antenna System.

Depending on Coverage, the market is divided into Outdoor and Indoor.



In addition, indoor segment is classified into Passive and Active.

By Component, the market is categorized into Service and Hardware.

In addition, service is further segregated into Design and Installation and Maintenance.

Hardware segment is divided into Passive, Hybrid, Cabling and Active.

Moreover, Passive is classified into Donor Antennas, Trays, Repeaters and Other Passives.

Hybrid is divided into Head- End and Remotes and Repeaters.

By Cabling segment is segmented into Coaxial, Optical Fiber, CAT5 and Other Cablings.

Active is segregated into Head- End and Remotes, Trays, Antennas and Other Actives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Application

5 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Ownership

6 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By User Facility

7 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Technology

8 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Coverage

9 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Component

10 Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market, By Geography

11 Key Player Activities

12 Leading Companies

American Tower

AT&T

Boingo Wireless

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems

Commscope

Corning

Dali Wireless

Solid

Zinwave

Galtronics

Connectivity Wireless

