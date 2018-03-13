Log in
Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2016-2024) - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.62% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 05:45pm CET

The "Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global distributed energy resource management system market to grow with a CAGR of 15.62% over the period of 2018-2024. The study on distributed energy resource management system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on distributed energy resource management system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global distributed energy resource management system market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Segments Covered

End-User

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Government & Municipalities
  • Industrial
  • Military

Technology

  • Energy Storage
  • Combined Heat & Power
  • Solar PV
  • Wind
  • Others

Software

  • Analytics
  • Management & Control
  • Virtual Power Plants

Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • RoW

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Overview

4. Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by Technology 2018-2024

5. Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by Software 2018-2024

6. Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by End-User 2018-2024

7. Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by Regions 2018-2024

8. Companies Covered

  • Enernoc, Inc.
  • Enbala Power Networks, Inc.
  • Sunverge Energy, Inc
  • Blue Pillar, Inc.
  • Spirae, Inc.
  • Open Access Technology International, Inc.
  • Doosan Gridtech, Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • General Electric
  • Schneider Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dq8jhs/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
