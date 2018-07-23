Global Distribution Automation Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Distribution Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Distribution Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancement in internet of things as well as communication technologies and increasing distributed energy generation in developing countries.

On the basis of product, market is segmented into service, software, hardware. Hardware is sub segmented into switching and power reliability devices and power quality and efficiency devices. Depending on the type of utility, market is classified into private utility and public utility.

By component, market is divided into software & services, field device, communication technology. Field device is again sub divided into smart recloser, voltage regulator, smart sensor, smart relay, automated capacitor, smart meter, remote fault indicator and other field devices. Communication technology is again sub divided into wired technology and wireless technology.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Distribution Automation Market, By Product

5 Distribution Automation Market, By Type of Utility

6 Distribution Automation Market, By Component

7 Distribution Automation Market, By End User

8 Distribution Automation Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

