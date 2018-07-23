Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Distribution Automation Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:44am CEST

The "Global Distribution Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Distribution Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancement in internet of things as well as communication technologies and increasing distributed energy generation in developing countries.

On the basis of product, market is segmented into service, software, hardware. Hardware is sub segmented into switching and power reliability devices and power quality and efficiency devices. Depending on the type of utility, market is classified into private utility and public utility.

By component, market is divided into software & services, field device, communication technology. Field device is again sub divided into smart recloser, voltage regulator, smart sensor, smart relay, automated capacitor, smart meter, remote fault indicator and other field devices. Communication technology is again sub divided into wired technology and wireless technology.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned

  • Schneider Electric
  • Benchmarking
  • Siemens
  • Eaton
  • S&C Electric
  • G&W Electric
  • Landis+Gyr
  • Power System Engineering
  • ABB
  • Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
  • Cisco Systems
  • Xylem (Sensus)
  • GE

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Distribution Automation Market, By Product

5 Distribution Automation Market, By Type of Utility

6 Distribution Automation Market, By Component

7 Distribution Automation Market, By End User

8 Distribution Automation Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9s48r7/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aNETGEAR : Arlo announces new wire-free, smart connected audio doorbell and chime designed for simple, diy setup
PU
11:53aCOMPANY PERFORMANCE : PTBA Net Profit of Semester 1-2018 Increase Signifi…
PU
11:51aEXCIPIENTS IN PHARMACEUTICALS : Global Markets to 2022 by Material, Dosage Forms, Route Of Administration & End-Users - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:48aIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)
PU
11:48aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : DZUG Successfully Issued the 2018 Corporate Bonds (Phase II)
PU
11:48aSKY : How do you move a piano across Australia? Tim Minchin stars in Upright, a new Sky original production
PU
11:48aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Hall of Legends inductee class includes Reba Harris, Steve Daily
AQ
11:48aROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share Buy-back Programme
AQ
11:46aSABIC DEAL LETS SAUDI ARABIA DELAY ARAMCO IPO, SPEND ON GROWTH : sources
RE
11:45aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : SABIC deal lets Saudi Arabia delay Aramco IPO, spend on growth - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fuelling profit rise
3JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer profit rises, says market caution on trade tensions
4G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.