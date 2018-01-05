Log in
Global Drug Delivery Technology Market by Route of Administration 2017-2021 - A Potential $1.67 Billion Market - Research and Markets

01/05/2018 | 05:46pm CET

The "Drug Delivery Technology Market by Route of Administration - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The drug delivery technology market is projected to reach US$1,669.40 billion by 2021 from US$1,179.20 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for biologics, technological advancements, and new product launches are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Whereas, self-administration & home care and rising demand for biosimilars and generic drugs offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market, the risk of needle-stick injuries and side effects of drugs may restraint the growth of the market.

In 2016, the oral drug delivery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with oral drugs. The oral route of administration is one of the simplest, most convenient, and safest routes.

In 2016, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This can be primarily attributed to advantages such as the significant number of inpatient and outpatient visits in hospitals as compared to other end users and the requirement of large volumes of drugs and their respective delivery devices to cater to the demand of this patient pool.

Asia is expected to be fastest-growing region in the drug delivery technology market from 2016 to 2021. Opportunities in the Asian market have attracted huge investments by major companies in the area of R&D activities. In addition, the region has low costs of labor and clinical trials, which has further served to draw market players to Asia.

Market Trends

Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Growth in the Biologics Market
  • Technological Advancement and New Product Launches

Restraints

  • Risk of Needlestick Injuries and Side Effects of Drugs
  • Product Recalls

Opportunities

  • Self-Administration and Home Care
  • Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Generic Drugs
  • Biosimilars
  • Generic Drugs
  • Focus on Overcoming Unmet Medical Needs
  • Emerging Markets

Challenges

  • Patent Expiry and Patent Cliff
  • Pricing Pressure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Regulatory Scenario

7 Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Route of Administration

8 Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Facility of Use

9 Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Antares Pharma, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Glaxosmithkline PLC
  • 3M
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3fxrfd/global_drug?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
