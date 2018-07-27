Global Duck Meat Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022 - The Increasing Popularity of Vegan Diet is Challenging the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Duck Meat Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Duck Meat Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the development of lab-grown meat. In comparison to conventional meat-production processes, this eco-friendly process does not involve the slaughter of animals.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing global production of duck meat. The rise in the global demand for duck meat can be attributed to the increase in health benefits associated with its consumption.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing popularity of vegan diet. The number of people opting for vegan food choices has increased by 300% over that last decade.

Key Vendors

AJC International

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Maple Leaf Farms

New Hope Liuhe

Pepe's ducks

