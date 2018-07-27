Global Duck Meat Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022 - The Increasing Popularity of Vegan Diet is Challenging the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Duck Meat Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period
2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the development of lab-grown meat. In
comparison to conventional meat-production processes, this eco-friendly
process does not involve the slaughter of animals.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
increasing global production of duck meat. The rise in the global demand
for duck meat can be attributed to the increase in health benefits
associated with its consumption.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the increasing popularity of vegan diet. The number of people opting for
vegan food choices has increased by 300% over that last decade.
Key Vendors
-
AJC International
-
Charoen Pokphand Foods
-
Maple Leaf Farms
-
New Hope Liuhe
-
Pepe's ducks
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
