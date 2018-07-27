Log in
Global Duck Meat Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022 - The Increasing Popularity of Vegan Diet is Challenging the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 09:53pm CEST

The "Global Duck Meat Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Duck Meat Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the development of lab-grown meat. In comparison to conventional meat-production processes, this eco-friendly process does not involve the slaughter of animals.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing global production of duck meat. The rise in the global demand for duck meat can be attributed to the increase in health benefits associated with its consumption.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing popularity of vegan diet. The number of people opting for vegan food choices has increased by 300% over that last decade.

Key Vendors

  • AJC International
  • Charoen Pokphand Foods
  • Maple Leaf Farms
  • New Hope Liuhe
  • Pepe's ducks

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgf4gh/global_duck_meat?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
