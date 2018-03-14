Global E-Bike Service Certification Market Report 2017-2021 with Bosch, CEBA, Cytech and LEVA Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Global E-bike service certification market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%
during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is inclusion of varied trainees. E-bike service
certification courses have been conducted primarily for skilled
technicians. However, OEMs of e-bikes have been catering to the
distributors of bicycles with their certification classes to educate
them about the advantages of e-bikes over conventional cycles. This is
mainly to encourage bicycle distributors to stock e-bikes in their
outlets and accelerate the sales of the OEMs' e-bikes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising preference
for e-bikes. Increased penetration of e-bikes within a region raises the
demand for skilled technicians to service these vehicles. However, the
unavailability of qualified service technicians would adversely affect
the sales of e-bikes. Hence, OEMs would be driven to hold service
certification courses for the vendors and technicians of local service
centers to promote the aftersales services. E-bikes are fast-replacing
conventional bicycles which prove to be too strenuous for the
recreational riders and the common public to commute with. The assisted
pedaling system in e-bikes allows the user to ride over uneven surfaces
with ease.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of
proper training facilities of e-bike certification centers. E-bike
service certification courses are mainly conducted as classroom sessions
for technicians to get limited hands-on equipment intensive training on
the technologies used in the e-bikes. These e-bike service certification
classes are mainly conducted for experienced technicians and seasoned
distributors of e-bikes; the training classes are meant to help the
technicians and dealers with authorizing and adding value to their
service delivery. Hence, these retail certification centers would opt to
have short sessions to conclude the entire session.
