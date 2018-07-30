Global E-learning Market Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecasts 2018-2022, With the Market Value to Grow to US$ 272 Billion by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
E-learning Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The analysts forecast the global e-learning market to grow to USD 272
billion by 2022.
E-learning is delivered through the Internet and used electronic
resources to transfer skill and knowledge to several recipients.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global e-learning market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size,
the report presents a detailed picture of the demand from K-12, higher
education, and corporate sectors.
One trend in the market is the increase in adoption of microlearning,
which refers to learning using bite-sized content. Since educational
institutions and the corporate sector focus on personalized learning,
there will be a growing preference for microlearning in the coming years.
Benefits such as learning process enhancements in the education sector
is one major driver for market growth. The focus of schools and
universities towards transforming their traditional classrooms to
digital classrooms is one of the factors that led to evolution of
educational technologies. Digital learning systems and solutions are
enabling personalize learning and boost student engagement and skills.
The report states that one challenge in the market is the rise in
in-house content development. Several universities are using e-learning
authoring tools including Adobe Capitative, Articulate Storyline, and
Gomo Learning. This will not only help them create personalized learning
content but also helps evaluate student engagement, track results, and
obtain feedback.
Companies Mentioned
-
Adobe
-
Blackboard
-
Cisco
-
Instructure
-
NIIT
-
Pearson
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
2: Scope Of The Report
3: Research Methodology
4: Market Landscape
5: Market Sizing
6: Five Forces Analysis
7: Customer Landscape
8: Market Segmentation By End-User
9: Regional Landscape
10: Decision Framework
11: Drivers And Challenges
12: Market Trends
13: Vendor Landscape
14: Vendor Analysis
15: Appendix
