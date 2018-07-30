Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global E-learning Market Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecasts 2018-2022, With the Market Value to Grow to US$ 272 Billion by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:51pm CEST

The "Global E-learning Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global e-learning market to grow to USD 272 billion by 2022.

E-learning is delivered through the Internet and used electronic resources to transfer skill and knowledge to several recipients.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-learning market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the demand from K-12, higher education, and corporate sectors.

One trend in the market is the increase in adoption of microlearning, which refers to learning using bite-sized content. Since educational institutions and the corporate sector focus on personalized learning, there will be a growing preference for microlearning in the coming years.

Benefits such as learning process enhancements in the education sector is one major driver for market growth. The focus of schools and universities towards transforming their traditional classrooms to digital classrooms is one of the factors that led to evolution of educational technologies. Digital learning systems and solutions are enabling personalize learning and boost student engagement and skills.

The report states that one challenge in the market is the rise in in-house content development. Several universities are using e-learning authoring tools including Adobe Capitative, Articulate Storyline, and Gomo Learning. This will not only help them create personalized learning content but also helps evaluate student engagement, track results, and obtain feedback.

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe
  • Blackboard
  • Cisco
  • Instructure
  • NIIT
  • Pearson

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Scope Of The Report

3: Research Methodology

4: Market Landscape

5: Market Sizing

6: Five Forces Analysis

7: Customer Landscape

8: Market Segmentation By End-User

9: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/79m6bx/global_elearning?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aLANCASTER POLLARD : Announces $400 Million Refinance for California Skilled Nursing Operator
BU
11:13aAERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Second Quarter of 2018
BU
11:12aEQTEC : Standstill Agreement on Loan Conditions
PU
11:12aSEPHAKU : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting
PU
11:12aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Managers and Account Executives Named Among 2018 Radio Wayne Award Finalists
PU
11:12aTOTAL : Workers at Total's UK oil platforms stage strike over rotas
RE
11:12aOPENJOBMETIS AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO : Report - Buy Back program
PU
11:12aUSCF FUNDS TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aElection of Directors of 786 Investments Limited
AQ
11:11aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Conversion of Securities
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
4CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.