Global E-learning Market Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecasts 2018-2022, With the Market Value to Grow to US$ 272 Billion by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global E-learning Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global e-learning market to grow to USD 272 billion by 2022.

E-learning is delivered through the Internet and used electronic resources to transfer skill and knowledge to several recipients.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-learning market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the demand from K-12, higher education, and corporate sectors.

One trend in the market is the increase in adoption of microlearning, which refers to learning using bite-sized content. Since educational institutions and the corporate sector focus on personalized learning, there will be a growing preference for microlearning in the coming years.

Benefits such as learning process enhancements in the education sector is one major driver for market growth. The focus of schools and universities towards transforming their traditional classrooms to digital classrooms is one of the factors that led to evolution of educational technologies. Digital learning systems and solutions are enabling personalize learning and boost student engagement and skills.

The report states that one challenge in the market is the rise in in-house content development. Several universities are using e-learning authoring tools including Adobe Capitative, Articulate Storyline, and Gomo Learning. This will not only help them create personalized learning content but also helps evaluate student engagement, track results, and obtain feedback.

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Blackboard

Cisco

Instructure

NIIT

Pearson

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Scope Of The Report

3: Research Methodology

4: Market Landscape

5: Market Sizing

6: Five Forces Analysis

7: Customer Landscape

8: Market Segmentation By End-User

9: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/79m6bx/global_elearning?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005485/en/