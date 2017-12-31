Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Global Economy Week Ahead : Fed Minutes, U.S. Jobs Report, Eurozone Inflation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2017 | 09:15pm CET
By WSJ Staff

The new year kicks off with data on the U.S. labor market and minutes from the Federal Reserve, as well as an update on eurozone inflation.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve at 2 p.m. EST will release minutes from its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, when officials voted to raise short-term interest rates for the third time in 2017. Two voting members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee opposed the move, and the minutes may show if other participants shared their concern about persistently soft inflation. The minutes also could shed light on how U.S. central bank officials saw the Republican tax overhaul affecting the economy in 2018 and beyond. "While changes in tax policy will likely provide some lift to economic activity in coming years, the magnitude and timing of the macroeconomic effects of any tax package remain uncertain," Chairwoman Janet Yellen told reporters following the meeting.

FRIDAY: Eurostat will release flash December inflation data for the eurozone. Annual price growth was 1.5% in November, ticking up from the prior month. The European Central Bank has been trying to boost inflation to its target of just under 2%, but despite expectations for a pickup in economic growth, "the news on inflation remains somewhat muted, " European Central Bank President Mario Draghi acknowledged in December.

The Labor Department at 8:30 a.m. EST will release its December report on the U.S. labor market. The always closely watched jobs report will show year-end trends for hiring, unemployment and wage growth. As of November, the unemployment rate was holding at 4.1%, its lowest level in 17 years. Job gains were solid, though pay raises remained lackluster. Economists are expecting no change in the jobless rate and 180,000 new nonfarm jobs in December, with average hourly earnings set to rise 0.3% on the month.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Chinese investment keeps pouring in
02:44a CPS ENERGY : prepares for freezing temperatures and record demand for electricity
02:44a CPS ENERGY : urges customers to stay safe and prepare for freezing temperatures
02:04aDJSouth Korea December Exports Up 8.9% at $49.07 Billion
01:49a IMO INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION : Seafarer shore leave gets extra protection from 1 January 2018
12:24a EDO STATE GOVERNMENT : receives 720, 993 litres of petroleum products, warns filling ...
2017 NOC NATIONAL OIL : Resuming operations at the Gas Plant in Abu Attifel Field
2017 NOC NATIONAL OIL : Brega Petroleum Marketing Company … efforts made to provide oil derivatives
2017 As U.S. budget fight looms, Republicans flip their fiscal script
2017DJGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed Minutes, U.S. Jobs Report, Eurozone Inflation
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC : OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Procurement of Office Equipment for the use of the different offices..
2Healthcare is a major target for Cyber-criminals
3QIMC runs plants at full capacity to beat blockade
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : EPL ready for January sale
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : for supply Boeing Co.

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.