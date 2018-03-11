Global Economy Week Ahead : Global Growth Forecasts, U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts

By WSJ Staff

This week, new growth forecasts for major economies will be released, housing starts and retail sales figures are due from the U.S., and Norway's central bank will make a policy decision.

TUESDAY: The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development will release new forecasts for growth in the major economies, and likely will raise its projections for the U.S. in response to the tax and spending packages passed in recent months. While it is unlikely to incorporate the impact of new U.S. tariffs in its global growth forecasts, it could join other international organizations and governments in warning of the dangers posed by a trade conflict.

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond is due to present fresh forecasts for the British economy and public finances in a statement to Parliament. The Chancellor of the Exchequer is expected to present a slightly better outlook for growth and borrowing in the short term thanks to the strength of the global economy, while stressing the need for ongoing fiscal prudence as the U.K. prepares for its exit from the European Union next year.

WEDNESDAY: The U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales for February after January saw spending at retailers drop. The recent numbers came as a surprise to some analysts because of the U.S.'s low unemployment rate and rising wages. Some economists said the weak figures could stem from stronger-than-expected holiday sales numbers at the end of 2017 that wouldn't have been sustainable heading into the new year. January's drop could make for a modest rebound in February, according to a recent Morgan Stanley report.

THURSDAY: Norges Bank releases a policy statement. By the end of 2017, Øystein Olsen, Norway's central bank governor, appeared to turn more bullish on the Norwegian economy, with inflation picking up. He told The Wall Street Journal then that "you could expect the first interest-rate increase at the end of next year." This outlook is likely to surface in this week's release.

FRIDAY: The U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts data for February. Housing construction got off to a strong start in 2018, which could help boost economic growth and ease home-price increases in the coming months. But economists have said 2018 should continue a trend of gradual improvement in new-home construction that will remain well below normal levels. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect starts in February to decline after January's robust growth.