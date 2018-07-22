Global Economy Week Ahead : U.S. GDP, Policy Statements From Turkey and the ECB

By WSJ Staff

This week features gross domestic product and home-sales data from the U.S. and monetary-policy decisions in the eurozone and Turkey.

MONDAY: The National Association of Realtors, a Washington-based trade group, releases its June report on existing-home sales in the U.S. Home sales have been weak in recent months, largely due to an inventory shortage that is driving up prices and keeping some potential buyers off the market. Rising mortgage rates are also pushing up the overall cost of owning a home. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect sales to rise 0.4% in June from the prior month.

TUESDAY:Turkey's central bank releases a policy statement after investors dumped the Turkish lira as global investors turned away from emerging market currencies. The currency plunged 3.5% after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed his son-in-law as finance minister and put in place measures that could curb the independence of Turkey's central bank. Some analysts think the central bank will raise rates this quarter.

THURSDAY: The European Central Bank releases a policy statement. In June, the eurozone's annual rate of inflation rose above the ECB's target for the first time since early 2017. And in early June, the bank said it expected to end its loose monetary policy in December, citing its increased confidence that inflation would settle at its target of close to but just below 2% over the medium term. Still, a lot of the pickup is due to rising energy prices, making the specter of tightened policy a more difficult path.

FRIDAY: The United States Commerce Department releases economic growth figures for the second quarter. Gross domestic product grew at a weak 2.0% annual rate at the beginning of this year, but analysts are expecting GDP will notch much stronger growth in the most recent quarter. Robust retail sales are largely driving the bounceback. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street journal expect growth hit a 4.2% rate.