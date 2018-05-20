Global Economy Week Ahead : U.S. Sentiment, U.K. Inflation, Eurozone PMI

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, readings on U.S. home sales, consumer sentiment and durable-goods orders will be released; the U.K. will see new inflation data; and the eurozone gets a report on services and manufacturing activity.

WEDNESDAY: The big question facing policy makers at the European Central Bank, and investors and businesses in turn, is whether the eurozone's unexpected economic slowdown in the first quarter was a weather-related blip or something more permanent. IHS Markit's composite purchasing managers index for May -- a measure of activity in the services and manufacturing sectors -- will provide further clues. Economists expect to see a small drop in the metric, which steadied in April. If they are right, that would suggest any second-quarter rebound in growth is likely to be modest.

The Office for National Statistics releases April U.K. consumer-price inflation, after price pressures cooled more than expected in March. Consumer prices rose an annual 2.5% in March, down from 2.7% in February but still well above the Bank of England's 2% target. The statistics agency also releases the U.K. producer-price index for April on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases April existing-home sales data. Sales of previously owned homes increased slightly in March from a month earlier but were below the prior year's levels. Recent reports have signaled lackluster performance in the housing market despite accelerating economic growth. Economists are expecting a 0.2% drop in sales in April.

FRIDAY: The U.S. Commerce Department releases April durable-goods figures. March's report pointed to a pickup in demand for long-lasting factory goods, but it also showed business investment stalling despite a late-2017 tax overhaul meant to encourage firms to make capital expenditures. Economists expect an overall durable-goods orders decline of 1.5% for April.

The University of Michigan publishes its final consumer sentiment index reading for May. The initial May reading was flat from the previous month. The preliminary report also showed Americans felt less confident about current economic conditions, but more confident about the future. Economists appear to think the flatlining sentiment will remain the same in the final May release; they expect another 98.8 figure.