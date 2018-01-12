Log in
Global Electric AC Motors Market Report 2017: 2015-2023 Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts - Research and Markets

01/12/2018 | 06:29pm CET

The "Electric AC Motors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global electric AC motors market to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on electric AC motors market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric AC motors market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric AC motors market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Global Electric AC Motors Market by Type

  • Induction AC Motors
  • Synchronous AC Motors

Global Electric AC Motors Market by Voltage

  • Fractional HP Output
  • Integral HP Output

Global Electric AC Motors Market by End Use

  • Household Appliances
  • HVAC Equipment
  • Aerospace & Transportation
  • Motor Vehicles
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Others

Global Electric AC Motors Market by Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • RoW

Companies Profiled

  • Siemens AG
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
  • Johnson Electric
  • Ametek Inc.
  • Asmo Co. Ltd.
  • Baldor Electric Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4k4jt/global_electric?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
