Global Electric AC Motors Market Report 2017: 2015-2023 Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts - Research and Markets

The report predicts the global electric AC motors market to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% over the period of 2017-2023

The report predicts the global electric AC motors market to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on electric AC motors market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric AC motors market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric AC motors market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Global Electric AC Motors Market by Type

Induction AC Motors

Synchronous AC Motors

Global Electric AC Motors Market by Voltage

Fractional HP Output

Integral HP Output

Global Electric AC Motors Market by End Use

Household Appliances

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Motor Vehicles

Industrial Machinery

Others

Global Electric AC Motors Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Johnson Electric

Ametek Inc.

Asmo Co. Ltd.

Baldor Electric Company Inc.

