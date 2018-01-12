Global Electric AC Motors Market Report 2017: 2015-2023 Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts - Research and Markets

The "Electric
AC Motors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global electric AC motors market to grow with a
CAGR of 6.4% over the period of 2017-2023
The report on electric AC motors market is a comprehensive study and
presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric AC motors
market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is
collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric AC motors
market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in
the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or
new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global Electric AC Motors Market by Type
-
Induction AC Motors
-
Synchronous AC Motors
Global Electric AC Motors Market by Voltage
-
Fractional HP Output
-
Integral HP Output
Global Electric AC Motors Market by End Use
-
Household Appliances
-
HVAC Equipment
-
Aerospace & Transportation
-
Motor Vehicles
-
Industrial Machinery
-
Others
Global Electric AC Motors Market by Regions
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
RoW
Companies Profiled
-
Siemens AG
-
Rockwell Automation Inc.
-
Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
-
Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
-
Johnson Electric
-
Ametek Inc.
-
Asmo Co. Ltd.
-
Baldor Electric Company Inc.
