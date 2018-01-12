Global Electric DC Motor Market Report 2017: Type, Voltage and End-Use Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2023 - Research and Markets

The "Electric
DC Motor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global electric DC motor market to grow with a
CAGR of 7.1% over the period of 2017-2023
The report on electric DC motor market is a comprehensive study and
presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric DC motor
market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is
collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric DC motor
market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in
the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or
new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
The global electric dc motor market is segmented on the basis of type,
voltage and end-use.
Global Electric DC Motor Market by Type
-
Brushless DC Motor
-
Brushed DC Motor
Global Electric DC Motor Market by Voltage
-
3 kW - 75 kW
-
750 Watts - 3 kW
-
0 - 750 Watts
-
Above 75 kW
Global Electric DC Motor Market by End-Use
-
Motor Vehicles
-
Aerospace & Transportation
-
Household Appliances
-
Industrial Machinery
-
HVAC Equipment
Global Electric DC Motor Market by Regions
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
RoW
Companies Profiled
-
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
-
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.
-
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
-
Ametek, Inc.
-
Baldor Electric Company, Inc.
-
Asmo Co., Ltd.
-
Siemens
-
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
