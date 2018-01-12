Global Electric DC Motor Market Report 2017: Type, Voltage and End-Use Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2023 - Research and Markets

The "Electric DC Motor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global electric DC motor market to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on electric DC motor market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric DC motor market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric DC motor market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The global electric dc motor market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage and end-use.

Global Electric DC Motor Market by Type

Brushless DC Motor

Brushed DC Motor

Global Electric DC Motor Market by Voltage

3 kW - 75 kW

750 Watts - 3 kW

0 - 750 Watts

Above 75 kW

Global Electric DC Motor Market by End-Use

Motor Vehicles

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

HVAC Equipment

Global Electric DC Motor Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Ametek, Inc.

Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

Asmo Co., Ltd.

Siemens

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

