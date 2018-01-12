Global Electric Motor Sales Market 2015-2017 & 2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 5.3% - Research and Markets

The "Electric
Motor Sales Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global electric motor sales market to grow with
a CAGR of 5.3% over the period of 2017-2023
The report on electric motor sales market is a comprehensive study and
presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric motor sales
market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is
collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric motor sales
market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in
the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or
new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global Electric Motor Sales Market by Type
Global Electric Motor Sales Market by Output Power
-
> 1 hp Motors
-
< 1 hp Motors
Global Electric Motor Sales Market by Voltage
-
< 1 kV Motors
-
1 kV-6.6 kV Motors
-
> 6.6 kV Motors
Global Electric Motor Sales Market by End-User
-
Commercial
-
Residential
-
Industrial
-
Agriculture
-
Transportation
Global Electric Motor Sales Market by Regions
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
RoW
Companies Profiled
-
Nidec Corporation
-
Siemens AG
-
Ametek, Inc.
-
General Electric Company
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Denso Corporation
-
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.
-
Toshiba International Corporation
-
ARC Systems, Inc.
-
Bosch Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pg5zm4/global_electric?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005478/en/