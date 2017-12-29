Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market - Top 5 Vendors | Technavio

Technavio
has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global
electric vehicle ECU market report from 2017-2021. This
market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are
expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electric vehicle ECU market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Competitive vendor landscape
The electric vehicle ECU market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more
than 46% by 2021, owing to the rising number of favorable policies by
governments around the globe. Based on the specifications of the EV, ECU
manufacturers develop and produce ECUs. Prices of ECUs are expected to
reduce due to economies of scale with the rise in demand for EVs. This
will intensify the competition among existing players in the market.
According to Neelam Barua, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive
electronics, “There are immense possibilities for growth in
this market. Automotive ECU manufacturers can diversify into EV ECU
manufacture to cater to the potential increase in demand for EVs during
the forecast period, which will help the market to grow further.”
Technavio market research analysts identify the following key
vendors:
DENSO
DENSO supplies advanced automotive technology, systems, and components
to major players in the automotive industry. The company operates in the
automotive and other business segments. The automotive segment offers a
wide variety of automotive products and technologies, such as powertrain
control systems, thermal systems, electronic systems, information and
safety systems, and small motors. It also offers factory automation
products and automatic identification products.
Delphi
Delphi is a global automotive parts manufacturing and technology company
that provides a wide portfolio of products and solutions that help to
make vehicles safe, eco-friendly, and cost-effective. The company
provides battery management controllers that are highly accurate and
reliable across multiple EV architectures.
Continental
Continental is one of the leading automotive suppliers having a presence
across maximum geographic regions. The company offers products and
services for automotive and rubber industries. It manufactures soft
rubber products, tires, automotive safety systems, interior electronics,
and many components for the automotive segment. Continental Automotive
offers a broad range of ADASs that enable safe driving. In addition, the
company also provides various electromobility components, such as
battery control unit (BCU), electric machines, EV control modules, DC/DC
converter, and 48V starter generator.
Pektron
Pektron is the electronic design, development, and manufacturing partner
for some of the world's leading brands. The company is one of the
largest privately-owned electronics manufacturers in the world. It has
its presence in almost all the major countries throughout the world. The
company operates in the automotive, safety, agriculture, HVAC,
construction, and EVs segments.
Hitachi Automotive
Hitachi Automotive is a division of the Hitachi group, which works with
Hitachi Vehicle Energy for managing the production and development of
automobile systems. These automobile systems include Li-ion batteries
for EVs,
navigation and infotainment systems, EMSs, electric powertrain for EVs,
drive control systems, and car information systems. It also provides
electric powertrain solutions, especially electric motor, power
inverter, and Li-ion battery, for automotive EVs, fuel cell vehicles,
railcars, and electric trains.
