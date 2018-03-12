Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Strategic Business Report 2018: The Era of Intelligent Materials Throws the Commercial Spotlight on Electroactive Polymers

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview The Era of Intelligent Materials Throws the Commercial Spotlight on Electroactive Polymers Why Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) are an Exciting Field of Electrochemistry? Increasing Usage in Myriad Applications Signals Promising Growth for EAPs Dielectric Elastomers: The Most Popular EAP Material for Actuators & Electromechanical Transducers Market Outlook The US Electroactive Polymers Market: Largest in the World Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth Conductive Plastics Lead the Way in the EAPs Market Intrinsically Conductive Polymers (ICPs): The Fastest Growing EAP Material Competition
2. Key Market Trends & Drivers Focus on Sustainable Development of Intelligent Materials Spurs Growth in the Current Post Recession Period Demand for Shape-Shifting Electronics Unveils Opportunities for Intelligent Polymers & Drives the Commercial Value of EAPs Evolving Applications in Molecular Electronics to Fuel Long Term Growth in the Market Growing Use in Printed Electronics, E-Textiles & Electronic Wearables to Spur Growth of EAPs Sensors, Sensing & Actuator Applications The Trinity of Fastest Growing End-Use Markets Emerging Era of Ubiquitous Intelligent Sensing Spurs Opportunities for New Sensor Materials Growing Focus on Industrial Automation & Motion Control Fuels Demand for EAP Based Actuators Growing Trend Towards Robot Lightweighting & Development of Soft Robots to Spur Interest in EAPs Surging Interest in Biomimetics & Biomedicine Spurs R&D Focus on EAPs as Biomimetic Materials Focus on Smart Biomaterials to Fuel Long-Term Opportunities for Biocompatible Conducting Polymers in the Healthcare Sector Use of Electroactive Polymers for Electronics Protection Proliferation of Electronic Devices Drives the Need for Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding EAPs as Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection Materials Growing Focus on Environmental Conservation Throws the Focus on EAPs for Energy Harvesting Novel Bottlebrush EAP Makes Feasible the Application of Dielectric Elastomers in Devices
3. Product Overview Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Types of EAPs Conductive Plastics ESD/EMI Compounds EMI Shielding Plastic Compounds Antistatic Additives Carbon/Metal Fibers Carbon Fiber Carbon Nanotubes Conductive Polymers Diverse Molecular Structure of Conducting Polymers Unique Characteristics of Conductive Polymers Types of Polymer Materials Conductive Polymers - A Classification Polyacetylene Properties of Polyacetylene Characteristics of Polyacetylene Polyaniline Properties of Polyaniline Polyaniline - Major Applications Polypyrrole Applications of Polypyrrole Polyphenylene Vinylene (PPV) Polythiophene Applications of Polythiophene Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Poly 3-alkylthiophenes Polyfluorene Others Inherently Dissipative Polymers Dielectric Elastomers Silicone Elastomers Acrylate Polymers Polyurethanes Ferroelectrets Polycarbonate Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene Applications of Electroactive Polymers Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection Antistatic Packaging EAPs Suppress Electro Static Discharge Other Applications EAP-based Sensors Application of EAPs in Various Types of Sensors Biosensors Chemical Sensors Other Types of Sensors Actuators based on EAPs Electrochemical Capacitors Technological Developments/Breakthroughs Researchers Develop New Catalyst for Affordable Production of Conductive Polymers Novel Methods of Making Conductive Plastics Enhancement in the Conductivity of Polyaniline Electricity Sensitive Clothes Biomaterials Based Conducting Polymers
4. Recent Industry Activity Total Introduces EC Compounds KEMET Collaborates with Novasentis to Develop EMP Film based Haptic Actuators Parker Hannifin Launches EAP Technology Integral Inks Agreement with Conductive Composites Bayer MaterialScience Operates Independently as Covestro Premix Launches PRE-ELEC PP Concentrate Sylumis Launches New Range of Orion LED Spot Lamps ESP Develops New PermaStat Sheet Parker Hannifin Unveils New BioCare Business Unit with EAP Bayer Launches New MakroblendA M525 SouthWest NanoTechnologies Forms Partnership with Matteson Ridolfi Celanese Acquires Cool Polymers Mexichem to Acquire Vestolit Plastic Logic and Solvay Specialty Polymers Collaborates for Low-Power Flexible Electronics INEOS and Doeflex Collaborates for PVC Compounding Kodak and Xymox Jointly Launches KODAK HCF-385 Film SABIC Introduces Two LEXAN Polycarbonate Solutions for Aircraft Interiors
