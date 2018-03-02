Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Electrocardiogram Machine Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - Market Set to Reach US$5.982 billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:23pm CET

The "Global Electrocardiogram (ECG) Machine Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrocardiogram (ECG) machine market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$5.982 billion by 2023, increasing from US$4.512 billion in 2017. Rapidly increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of heart diseases are increasing the need for ECG machines for regular or continuous monitoring of cardiac health.

Changing lifestyle in many regions across the globe has led to an increase in obese population which is prone to a continuous risk of suffering from heart diseases. This is elevating the need for cardiac monitoring, thereby increasing the demand for ECG machines. Substantial amounts are being funneled into research and development by key market players to develop advanced and error-free ECG machines which will further boost the market growth over the projected period.

North America accounts for the largest market share of the global ECG machine market owing to rising obese population in this region. Presence of key market players in this region is another factor driving the market for ECG machines in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR over the projected period owing to increasing awareness among the people regarding cardiac health.

The global electrocardiogram (ECG) machine market has been segmented by type, technology, end-user, and geography.

By Type

  • Holter Monitors
  • Portable Handheld ECG Monitors
  • Wireless ECG Machine

By End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Care Centres
  • Home Care

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • CardioComm Solutions, Inc
  • SCHILLER AG
  • NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
  • Mortara Instrument
  • General Electric Company
  • CardioNet, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gkvvns/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:49pBNP PARIBAS : #18-380 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
AQ
01:49pJ C PENNEY : Penney tops 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
01:48pBritain's GKN, fighting hostile bid, says in talks over auto unit deal
RE
01:48pFLUIDIGM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pLEONARDO : Bomb threat closes DRS Technologies
AQ
01:47pTESCO : Britain's SFO seeks retrial of former Tesco directors
RE
01:47pBNP PARIBAS : #18-379 Listing of Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
AQ
01:47pREATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pNRC : Pilgrim employees 'deliberately failed' to perform jobs correctly during test Entergy slapped on wrist, employees no longer employed
AQ
01:46pTIFFANY : Alfred University Alumna Earns Biennial Grant From Tiffany Foundation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW tells court it did not break rules over 'dieselgate' disclosure
2ESPERITE : ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the 16th tranche of investment today
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : Astonishing Patiently a champion in waiting
4May to set out Brexit vision for trade deal deeper than any other
5GOLD : Gold as an inflation hedge? Well, sort of...

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.