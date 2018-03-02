Global Electrocardiogram Machine Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - Market Set to Reach US$5.982 billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Electrocardiogram (ECG) Machine Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global electrocardiogram (ECG) machine market is projected to
witness a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period to reach a market
size of US$5.982 billion by 2023, increasing from US$4.512 billion in
2017. Rapidly increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of
heart diseases are increasing the need for ECG machines for regular or
continuous monitoring of cardiac health.
Changing lifestyle in many regions across the globe has led to an
increase in obese population which is prone to a continuous risk of
suffering from heart diseases. This is elevating the need for cardiac
monitoring, thereby increasing the demand for ECG machines. Substantial
amounts are being funneled into research and development by key market
players to develop advanced and error-free ECG machines which will
further boost the market growth over the projected period.
North America accounts for the largest market share of the global ECG
machine market owing to rising obese population in this region. Presence
of key market players in this region is another factor driving the
market for ECG machines in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is
expected to show the highest CAGR over the projected period owing to
increasing awareness among the people regarding cardiac health.
The global electrocardiogram (ECG) machine market has been segmented by
type, technology, end-user, and geography.
By Type
-
Holter Monitors
-
Portable Handheld ECG Monitors
-
Wireless ECG Machine
By End-User
-
Hospitals
-
Ambulatory Care Centres
-
Home Care
By Geography
-
North America
-
South America
-
Europe
-
Middle East and Africa
-
Asia Pacific
Companies Mentioned
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
CardioComm Solutions, Inc
-
SCHILLER AG
-
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
-
Mortara Instrument
-
General Electric Company
-
CardioNet, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gkvvns/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005247/en/