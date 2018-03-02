Global Electrocardiogram Machine Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - Market Set to Reach US$5.982 billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Electrocardiogram (ECG) Machine Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrocardiogram (ECG) machine market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$5.982 billion by 2023, increasing from US$4.512 billion in 2017. Rapidly increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of heart diseases are increasing the need for ECG machines for regular or continuous monitoring of cardiac health.

Changing lifestyle in many regions across the globe has led to an increase in obese population which is prone to a continuous risk of suffering from heart diseases. This is elevating the need for cardiac monitoring, thereby increasing the demand for ECG machines. Substantial amounts are being funneled into research and development by key market players to develop advanced and error-free ECG machines which will further boost the market growth over the projected period.

North America accounts for the largest market share of the global ECG machine market owing to rising obese population in this region. Presence of key market players in this region is another factor driving the market for ECG machines in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR over the projected period owing to increasing awareness among the people regarding cardiac health.

The global electrocardiogram (ECG) machine market has been segmented by type, technology, end-user, and geography.

By Type

Holter Monitors

Portable Handheld ECG Monitors

Wireless ECG Machine

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centres

Home Care

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CardioComm Solutions, Inc

SCHILLER AG

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Mortara Instrument

General Electric Company

CardioNet, Inc.

