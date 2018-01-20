Global Electronic Shelf Label Market - EMEA Dominates the Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
electronic shelf label market predicts a CAGR of above 15%
during the period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005041/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electronic shelf label market 2018-2022 under their ICT library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report segments the global electronic shelf label market by product
(LCD ESLs, full graphic e-paper ESLs, and segmented e-paper ESLs), by
technology (radio frequency, infrared, and visible light technology), by
end-user (supermarkets and hypermarkets; convenience stores, department
stores, and mass merchants; and drug stores, pharmacies, and others),
and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed
illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global electronic shelf label
market, according to Technavio ICT
researchers:
-
Increase in number of retail outlets: a major market driver
-
In 2017, the supermarkets and hypermarkets end-user segment dominated
the market by occupying almost 55% share
-
EMEA dominated the global electronic shelf label market with 58% share
in 2017
-
Altierre, Displaydata.com, E Ink Holdings, Pricer, SES-imagotag, and
Teraoka Seiko are the leading players in the market.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2
Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Increase in number of retail outlets: a major market driver
The rise in number of retail outlets across the world is one of the
primary drivers for the global electronic shelf label market. Carrefour,
Metro, Tesco, and Walmart are some of the major retailers, and they are
expanding their presence in APAC and Africa to gain more market share.
Through joint ventures, companies such as Carrefour is expanding its
operations in eight countries in West and Central Africa including
Congo, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic Of the Congo, Ivory Coast,
Ghana, Gabon, Nigeria, and Senegal.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
EMEA: largest electronic shelf label market
Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global
electronic shelf label market in EMEA due to the significant pace
and high penetration of ESLs in supermarkets and the increase in labor
costs. Demand from countries such as France, Germany, Poland, the UK,
and Spain is driving the market. It is also expected that these
countries will largely contribute towards the revenue of the global ESL
market in the future.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT
hardware, “Innovations in product such as NFC labels have
encouraged the replacement of the installed base which is attracting new
customers. Such innovation is propelling the demand for ESLs in this
region.”
Get a sample copy of the global
electronic shelf label market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing IT
hardware research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of
markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005041/en/