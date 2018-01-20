Global Electronic Shelf Label Market - EMEA Dominates the Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global electronic shelf label market predicts a CAGR of above 15% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005041/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electronic shelf label market 2018-2022 under their ICT library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global electronic shelf label market by product (LCD ESLs, full graphic e-paper ESLs, and segmented e-paper ESLs), by technology (radio frequency, infrared, and visible light technology), by end-user (supermarkets and hypermarkets; convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants; and drug stores, pharmacies, and others), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global electronic shelf label market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Increase in number of retail outlets: a major market driver

In 2017, the supermarkets and hypermarkets end-user segment dominated the market by occupying almost 55% share

EMEA dominated the global electronic shelf label market with 58% share in 2017

Altierre, Displaydata.com, E Ink Holdings, Pricer, SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko are the leading players in the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Increase in number of retail outlets: a major market driver

The rise in number of retail outlets across the world is one of the primary drivers for the global electronic shelf label market. Carrefour, Metro, Tesco, and Walmart are some of the major retailers, and they are expanding their presence in APAC and Africa to gain more market share. Through joint ventures, companies such as Carrefour is expanding its operations in eight countries in West and Central Africa including Congo, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic Of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Gabon, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: largest electronic shelf label market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global electronic shelf label market in EMEA due to the significant pace and high penetration of ESLs in supermarkets and the increase in labor costs. Demand from countries such as France, Germany, Poland, the UK, and Spain is driving the market. It is also expected that these countries will largely contribute towards the revenue of the global ESL market in the future.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT hardware, “Innovations in product such as NFC labels have encouraged the replacement of the installed base which is attracting new customers. Such innovation is propelling the demand for ESLs in this region.”

Get a sample copy of the global electronic shelf label market report free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing IT hardware research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005041/en/