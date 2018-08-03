Global Electronics Chemicals Market Analysis (2018-2023) by Product Type, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Electronics Chemicals Market - Segmented by Product Type, Application,
and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The electronics chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR of
approximately 5.5% during the forecast period, primarily driven by the
increasing demand of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for electronic
devices. The growing smartphone industry is further propelling the
demand of integrated circuits (ICs), which is also likely to stimulate
the electronic chemicals market.
Demand of PCBs for Electronic Devices Driving the Electronics
Chemicals Market
Most of the electronics products manufactured contains printed circuit
boards (PCBs). High-quality PCB manufacturing technology has allowed the
electronics products manufacturers to produce smaller and more complex
products. The manufacturing of the PCBs is normally done using a
chemical etching process.
In 2016, printed circuit board production was valued at USD 58.2 billion
globally. The manufacturing of PCBs in India is likely to grow in the
coming years with increasing investments and government support to boost
production, which is likely to drive the electronic chemicals market.
Integrated Circuits Application Dominated the Electronics
Chemicals Market
In 2017, integrated circuits application dominated the electronic
chemicals market, accounted for almost half of the market share. ICs are
widely used in the manufacturing of semiconductor, which are gaining
momentum in wearable electronics, such as personal medical monitoring
devices.
The global sales of semiconductors was valued at USD 31.3 billion in
April 2017, more than 21% in comparison to that in April 2016, majorly
driven by the tremendous growth in memory market. The electronic
chemicals market for the integrated circuits application is likely to be
further driven by the increased connectivity of devices and systems,
which demands the use of sensors, and other semiconductor devices.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Demand of Printed Circuit Boards for Electronic Devices
-
Rising Demand for ICs from Smartphones Industry
Restraints
-
Hazardous Releases to the Environment from Semiconductor Manufacturing
Facilities
-
Other Restraints
Opportunities
-
Increasing Usage of Organic Semiconductors
Major Players
-
Eastman Chemical Company
-
BASF SE
-
Huntsman Corporation.
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Other Prominent Players
-
KMG Chemicals
-
Transene Company Inc.
-
Heraeus Group
-
Air Liquide
-
Linde AG
-
Solvay
-
Nagase & Co. Ltd.
-
Praxair Technology Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Electronics Chemicals Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation & Analysis
6. Electronics Chemicals Market - Regional Analysis
7. Electronics Chemicals Market - Competitive Landscape
8. Electronics Chemicals Market - Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g82rnl/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005453/en/