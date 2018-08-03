Log in
Global Electronics Chemicals Market Analysis (2018-2023) by Product Type, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 08:18pm CEST

The "Global Electronics Chemicals Market - Segmented by Product Type, Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronics chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for electronic devices. The growing smartphone industry is further propelling the demand of integrated circuits (ICs), which is also likely to stimulate the electronic chemicals market.

Demand of PCBs for Electronic Devices Driving the Electronics Chemicals Market

Most of the electronics products manufactured contains printed circuit boards (PCBs). High-quality PCB manufacturing technology has allowed the electronics products manufacturers to produce smaller and more complex products. The manufacturing of the PCBs is normally done using a chemical etching process.

In 2016, printed circuit board production was valued at USD 58.2 billion globally. The manufacturing of PCBs in India is likely to grow in the coming years with increasing investments and government support to boost production, which is likely to drive the electronic chemicals market.

Integrated Circuits Application Dominated the Electronics Chemicals Market

In 2017, integrated circuits application dominated the electronic chemicals market, accounted for almost half of the market share. ICs are widely used in the manufacturing of semiconductor, which are gaining momentum in wearable electronics, such as personal medical monitoring devices.

The global sales of semiconductors was valued at USD 31.3 billion in April 2017, more than 21% in comparison to that in April 2016, majorly driven by the tremendous growth in memory market. The electronic chemicals market for the integrated circuits application is likely to be further driven by the increased connectivity of devices and systems, which demands the use of sensors, and other semiconductor devices.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand of Printed Circuit Boards for Electronic Devices
  • Rising Demand for ICs from Smartphones Industry

Restraints

  • Hazardous Releases to the Environment from Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities
  • Other Restraints

Opportunities

  • Increasing Usage of Organic Semiconductors

Major Players

  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • BASF SE
  • Huntsman Corporation.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Other Prominent Players

  • KMG Chemicals
  • Transene Company Inc.
  • Heraeus Group
  • Air Liquide
  • Linde AG
  • Solvay
  • Nagase & Co. Ltd.
  • Praxair Technology Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Electronics Chemicals Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation & Analysis

6. Electronics Chemicals Market - Regional Analysis

7. Electronics Chemicals Market - Competitive Landscape

8. Electronics Chemicals Market - Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g82rnl/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
