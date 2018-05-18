Log in
Global Embedded Computer Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

05/18/2018

The "Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embedded computer market will post a revenue more than USD 3300 million by 2022.

Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of smart meters. The growing popularity of smart meters is one of the key trends in the embedded computer market. A smart meter is an electronic device which records the consumption of electricity, water, or gas at various intervals.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for IoT devices. IoT is a network of physical objects or devices which are internally linked through several network technologies. IoT enables the transmission of data over a network with the negligible requirement for human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high lead time. Lead time is the amount of time between the commencement and the end of a process in a manufacturing unit. High lead time is a challenge faced by manufacturers of embedded computers.

Key vendors

  • ABACO SYSTEMS
  • Advantech
  • Artesyn
  • Curtiss-Wright
  • Digi International
  • EUROTECH
  • Kontron S&T
  • Radisys

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Architecture

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3zjgz5/global_embedded?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
