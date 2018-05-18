Global Embedded Computer Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global embedded computer market
offering.
The global embedded computer market will post a revenue more than USD
3300 million by 2022.
Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of smart meters. The
growing popularity of smart meters is one of the key trends in the
embedded computer market. A smart meter is an electronic device which
records the consumption of electricity, water, or gas at various
intervals.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for
IoT devices. IoT is a network of physical objects or devices which are
internally linked through several network technologies. IoT enables the
transmission of data over a network with the negligible requirement for
human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high lead
time. Lead time is the amount of time between the commencement and the
end of a process in a manufacturing unit. High lead time is a challenge
faced by manufacturers of embedded computers.
Key vendors
-
ABACO SYSTEMS
-
Advantech
-
Artesyn
-
Curtiss-Wright
-
Digi International
-
EUROTECH
-
Kontron S&T
-
Radisys
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Architecture
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 11: Regional Landscape
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers And Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Vendor Analysis
