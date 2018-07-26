Log in
Global Emergency Contraceptive Pill Market 2018-2022 | Importance of Family Planning to Spur Growth | Technavio

07/26/2018 | 12:57pm EDT

The global emergency contraceptive pill market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005740/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global emergency contraceptive pill mark ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global emergency contraceptive pill market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in number of initiatives to create awareness. With the surge in number of unplanned pregnancies across the globe, the governments and academic institutions are stepping in to promote the usage of contraception, including emergency contraceptive pills. They are launching initiatives to aid individual users in acquiring cost-effective contraception solutions.

This market research report on the global emergency contraceptive pill market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the importance of family planning as one of the key emerging trends in the global emergency contraceptive pill market:

Global emergency contraceptive pill market: Importance of family planning

Unprotected sexual intercourse, contraceptive failure, incorrect use of contraceptives, forgotten birth control pills, and sexual assault can lead to unplanned pregnancies. The use of effective contraceptive pills can prevent abortion-related and pregnancy-related morbidity and mortality cases in developing regions. More than half of all couples in the developed regions use modern methods of contraception such as emergency contraceptive pills for limiting births and achieve the desired family size.

“Voluntary family planning has been widely adopted throughout the world with the efforts of social media and the governments. The initiatives taken by the governments toward family planning and easy access to contraceptives such as emergency contraceptive pills have increased their popularity among women in developing countries for preventing pregnancy-related health risks, unsafe abortion, and adolescent pregnancies,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Global emergency contraceptive pill market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global emergency contraceptive pill market by distribution channel (retail stores and online stores) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 42%, with the US being the largest revenue contributor to the market. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the availability of a wide variety of brands in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
