Global Emergency Contraceptive Pill Market 2018-2022 | Importance of Family Planning to Spur Growth | Technavio

The global emergency contraceptive pill market 2018-2022 is expected to
post a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005740/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global emergency contraceptive pill market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in number of
initiatives to create awareness. With the surge in number of unplanned
pregnancies across the globe, the governments and academic institutions
are stepping in to promote the usage of contraception, including
emergency contraceptive pills. They are launching initiatives to aid
individual users in acquiring cost-effective contraception solutions.
This market research report on the global
emergency contraceptive pill market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the importance of family planning
as one of the key emerging trends in the global emergency contraceptive
pill market:
Global emergency contraceptive pill market:
Importance of family planning
Unprotected sexual intercourse, contraceptive failure, incorrect use of
contraceptives, forgotten birth control pills, and sexual assault can
lead to unplanned pregnancies. The use of effective contraceptive pills
can prevent abortion-related and pregnancy-related morbidity and
mortality cases in developing regions. More than half of all couples in
the developed regions use modern methods of contraception such as
emergency contraceptive pills for limiting births and achieve the
desired family size.
“Voluntary family planning has been widely adopted throughout the
world with the efforts of social media and the governments. The
initiatives taken by the governments toward family planning and easy
access to contraceptives such as emergency contraceptive pills have
increased their popularity among women in developing countries for
preventing pregnancy-related health risks, unsafe abortion, and
adolescent pregnancies,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on health and wellness.
Global emergency contraceptive pill market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global emergency contraceptive
pill market by distribution channel (retail stores and online stores)
and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 42%,
with the US being the largest revenue contributor to the market. The
dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the availability of a
wide variety of brands in the region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005740/en/