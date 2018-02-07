Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2018: 2016-2025 Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type, Media Type and Vertical - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Environmental Consulting Services Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type; Media Type; and Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Environmental Consulting Services market is estimated to reach US$ 43.8 billion by 2025 from US$ 29.7 billion in 2016

Environmental consulting services are offered by the environmental consultancies to their clients for various purposes. These services are offered to make sure that the companies are complying effectively with the regulation made by the government in the favor of environment protection. The clients hire these consultancies for environment impact management, and management plans, through which the consultancies generate a report based on the analysis and the future impact of the company on the environment.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is transformation of traditional consulting to cloud based consulting. The future trend of environmental consulting services is the transformation from the traditional consulting to software-as-a-service based consulting.

Companies are switching to software-as-a-service platforms that are delivered as an online service such as incident management, carbon reporting, EHS compliance, and water quality management. Though the software based consulting is already introduced in the market, but that was license based. Software-as-a-service provides an easy approach for consulting services and only needs renewal after a period of time.

The environmental consulting service market on the basis of service type is broadly categorized into five sub segments including investment assessment & auditing, permitting & compliance, project & information management, monitoring & testing, and others

Environmental consultancies offer a wide variety of services to different sectors for reporting on the impact of the industries on the environment and for effectively complying with the government regulations of the country. These services helps the organizations in effective production and expansion without harming the environment in any way for the present as well as future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Environmental Consulting Services Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising awareness in industries regarding impact on environment

4.1.2 Regulations for environment protection by government authorities

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Poor implementation of regulations

4.2.2 Lack of penalties by regulatory authorities

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Use of renewable technology for a cleaner and greener environment

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Transformation from traditional consulting to cloud based consulting

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market - Global

5.1 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Overview

5.2 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast and Analysis

6 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - By Service Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Investment Assessment & Auditing

6.3 Permitting & Compliance

6.4 Project & Information Management

6.5 Monitoring & Testing

6.6 Others

7 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - By Media Type Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Water Management

7.3 Waste Management

7.4 Others

8 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - By Vertical

8.1 Overview

8.2 Energy & Utilities

8.3 Chemical & Petroleum

8.4 Manufacturing & Process Industries

8.5 Transportation & Construction Industries

8.6 Others

9 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market - Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning

12 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market - Key Company Profiles

AECOM.

ANTEA GROUP

Arcadis N.V.

Bechtel Corporation

CH2M HILL

ERM Group, Inc.

Golder Associates Ltd.

John wood group PLC

Ramboll Group

Santec, Inc.

SLR International

Tetra Tech, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tj6f4w/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005553/en/