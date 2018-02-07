Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2018: 2016-2025 Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type, Media Type and Vertical - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Environmental
Environmental consulting services are offered by the environmental
consultancies to their clients for various purposes. These services are
offered to make sure that the companies are complying effectively with
the regulation made by the government in the favor of environment
protection. The clients hire these consultancies for environment impact
management, and management plans, through which the consultancies
generate a report based on the analysis and the future impact of the
company on the environment.
Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is
transformation of traditional consulting to cloud based consulting. The
future trend of environmental consulting services is the transformation
from the traditional consulting to software-as-a-service based
consulting.
Companies are switching to software-as-a-service platforms that are
delivered as an online service such as incident management, carbon
reporting, EHS compliance, and water quality management. Though the
software based consulting is already introduced in the market, but that
was license based. Software-as-a-service provides an easy approach for
consulting services and only needs renewal after a period of time.
The environmental consulting service market on the basis of service type
is broadly categorized into five sub segments including investment
assessment & auditing, permitting & compliance, project & information
management, monitoring & testing, and others
Environmental consultancies offer a wide variety of services to
different sectors for reporting on the impact of the industries on the
environment and for effectively complying with the government
regulations of the country. These services helps the organizations in
effective production and expansion without harming the environment in
any way for the present as well as future.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
2 Key Takeaways
3 Environmental Consulting Services Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 PEST Analysis
4 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market - Key Industry
Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Rising awareness in industries regarding impact on environment
4.1.2 Regulations for environment protection by government authorities
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Poor implementation of regulations
4.2.2 Lack of penalties by regulatory authorities
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Use of renewable technology for a cleaner and greener environment
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Transformation from traditional consulting to cloud based
consulting
4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
5 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market - Global
5.1 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Overview
5.2 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast and Analysis
6 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - By
Service Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Investment Assessment & Auditing
6.3 Permitting & Compliance
6.4 Project & Information Management
6.5 Monitoring & Testing
6.6 Others
7 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - By
Media Type Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Water Management
7.3 Waste Management
7.4 Others
8 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - By
Vertical
8.1 Overview
8.2 Energy & Utilities
8.3 Chemical & Petroleum
8.4 Manufacturing & Process Industries
8.5 Transportation & Construction Industries
8.6 Others
9 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market - Geographical Analysis
10 Industry Landscape
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Product Mapping
11.2 Market Positioning
12 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market - Key Company
Profiles
-
AECOM.
-
ANTEA GROUP
-
Arcadis N.V.
-
Bechtel Corporation
-
CH2M HILL
-
ERM Group, Inc.
-
Golder Associates Ltd.
-
John wood group PLC
-
Ramboll Group
-
Santec, Inc.
-
SLR International
-
Tetra Tech, Inc.
