Global Ethanolamines Market - Herbicides to Drive Demand Through 2021 | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
ethanolamines (ETAs) market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during
the forecast period, according to their latest report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005026/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ethanolamines market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report further segments the global ethanolamines market by product
(DEAs, TEAs, and MEAs) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2
Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are
contributing to the growth of the global
ethanolamines market:
-
Growth of the global glyphosate market
-
Burgeoning demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry
-
Growth of the construction industry
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Growth of the global glyphosate market
Global increase in the production of herbicides, is fueling the growth
of the global ETAs market. One of the largest consumed herbicide types,
glyphosate, has led to the growth of the global ETAs market owing to the
increased use of ETAs, particularly DEA, in the production of
herbicides. When ETAs are added, it improves the quality of glyphosate
and simultaneously enhances its effect in agricultural applications.
According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty
chemicals research, “In terms of application, oilseeds,
pulses, and crops such as groundnut, green gram, mustard, red gram,
black gram, soybeans, and gingelly accounted for the highest share.
Regions such as South America and APAC are viable markets for the global
glyphosate market. The growth of the global herbicides market drives the
demand for ETAs and strengthens the global ETAs market.”
Burgeoning demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry
The demand for ETAs from applications in the cosmetics and personal care
industry drives the global ETAs market. Mostly, TEA is preferred in
cosmetic products such as mascara, eyeshadow, fragrance, concealer, and
foundation, thereby strengthening the global ETA market. It is also
included in hair care products such as wave sets and hair dyes. TEA is a
common ingredient in shaving gels and creams and in sunscreens. TEA is
also employed as an emulsifier to assist the retention of a relatively
more homogenous appearance of products and to spread creams evenly over
the skin.
The global construction industry is driving the growth for the global
ETAs market. The addition of TEAs helps in enhancing the quality of
cement. It has also been noted that the inclusion of TEA accelerates the
hydration of tricalcium aluminate in Portland cement, thereby promoting
the release rate of hydration heat.
“The growth in the global production of cement is fueled by
increasing construction activities in countries such as India and China.
After China, the Indian cement industry is the largest in the global
cement production. Due to an upsurge in infrastructural development,
China dominates the global cement industry. Therefore, the robust growth
of the cement industry will drive the growth of the global ETAs market
during the forecast period,” says Kshama.
Browse Related Reports:
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005026/en/