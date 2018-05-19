Global Event Management Software Market to Grow at 12% CAGR Through 2022 | Technavio

Technavio’s
latest market research report on the global
event management software market provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from
2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005068/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global event management software market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to Technavio analysts, the global event management software
market will grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast
period. The rising requirement for low TCO is a major factor driving the
market’s growth. For traditional event management software, the total
cost of ownership (TCO) comprises the upfront software implementation
cost, the software license cost, and the maintenance cost. In event
management-as-a-service solutions, cloud vendors are responsible for the
maintenance, backup, upgrades, and implementation of the solutions,
which reduces the need for internal IT administration.
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of chatbots as one of
the key emerging trends in the global
event management software market:
Emergence of chatbots
An artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled chatbot can act as an assistant
to event organizers. A chatbot may support in an event by different ways
such as by answering the commonly asked question by the attendees,
collecting their feedback, involving interaction, and delivering
customized notifications. A chatbot can be used to inform attendees
about any sudden changes in the schedule, the cancellation by a speaker,
or the room switches.
A chatbot offers a way to automatically and efficiently communicate with
people in a personal and contextual way through instant messaging
services. A chatbot is a communication-based AI. Chatbots represent a
high level of innovation for brands and event organizers due to their
personalized appeal to customers, cost-effectiveness, and data-driven
appeal.
“Chatbots are appropriate for events and conference environments as
they are easily available by the attendees and offer app-like functions
without the need for downloading the app. On the other hand, organizers
can use chatbots to deliver mass personalization and save time and money
in the process. Thus, in the event management industry, chatbots have
the capability to improve the experience of the attendees and provide
smarter event management capabilities for the organizers,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise
application.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Global event management software market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global event management
software market into the following key regions, including the Americas,
APAC, and EMEA.
The Americas was the leading region for the global
event management software market in 2017, accounting for a
market share of nearly 55%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to register the
highest growth rate of nearly 3%.
