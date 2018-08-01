Global Extrusion Coating Market by Material Type, Substrate, Application, Geography - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Extrusion
Coating Market by Material Type, by Substrate, by Application, by
Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand
Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global extrusion coating market is projected to reach $4,759.3 million
by 2023.
Economic growth in different regions and expansion in the food and
beverage industry are the key factors driving the market growth.
Extrusion coating can be defined as the process of applying thin hot
films of different types of resins on substrates such as paper and
paperboard, aluminum foil, and polymer film.
LDPE is the leading material type in the extrusion coating market and is
estimated to contribute more than 70.0% share in terms of value to the
market in 2017. This can be attributed to the high melt strength and
drawdown properties of the autoclave grades of LDPE, which make them
tough and flexible, and suitable for different applications such as food
packaging, light-to-heavy duty bag packaging, and textile packaging.
The APAC region is estimated to contribute more than 45.0% value share
to the extrusion coating market in 2017. During the forecast period, the
market in the region is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR
of 5.0%. This can be attributed to ongoing industrialization and
increasing disposable income in the region, which are boosting the
growth of different industries utilizing these coating materials for
packaging purposes.
In January 2016, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that
the economic growth rate of emerging economies would rise from 4.7% in
2017 to 4.9% in 2018. Growth of industries such as food and beverage,
personal care, consumer goods, electronics, sporting goods, and
healthcare is contributing to the global economic growth.
Companies Mentioned:
-
Borealis AG
-
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
Exxon Mobil Corporation
-
INEOS Group Holdings S.A.
-
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
-
Mondi Group
-
Qenos Pty. Ltd.
-
SABIC
-
Westlake Chemical Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
Chapter 13. Appendix
