Global Extrusion Coating Market by Material Type, Substrate, Application, Geography - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Extrusion Coating Market by Material Type, by Substrate, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global extrusion coating market is projected to reach $4,759.3 million by 2023.

Economic growth in different regions and expansion in the food and beverage industry are the key factors driving the market growth. Extrusion coating can be defined as the process of applying thin hot films of different types of resins on substrates such as paper and paperboard, aluminum foil, and polymer film.

LDPE is the leading material type in the extrusion coating market and is estimated to contribute more than 70.0% share in terms of value to the market in 2017. This can be attributed to the high melt strength and drawdown properties of the autoclave grades of LDPE, which make them tough and flexible, and suitable for different applications such as food packaging, light-to-heavy duty bag packaging, and textile packaging.

The APAC region is estimated to contribute more than 45.0% value share to the extrusion coating market in 2017. During the forecast period, the market in the region is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 5.0%. This can be attributed to ongoing industrialization and increasing disposable income in the region, which are boosting the growth of different industries utilizing these coating materials for packaging purposes.

In January 2016, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that the economic growth rate of emerging economies would rise from 4.7% in 2017 to 4.9% in 2018. Growth of industries such as food and beverage, personal care, consumer goods, electronics, sporting goods, and healthcare is contributing to the global economic growth.

Companies Mentioned:

Borealis AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

DowDuPont Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mondi Group

Qenos Pty. Ltd.

SABIC

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Chapter 13. Appendix

