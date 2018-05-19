Global Facial Aesthetics Market - Emergence of Combination Treatments to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
facial aesthetics market will grow at a CAGR of around 8%
during the forecast period, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increase in cosmetic
treatment among consumers. The increased interest toward personal
grooming has been driving the adoption of aesthetic products such as
botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peel, and microdermabrasion.
The adoption is high in countries such as Brazil, the US, and Venezuela
because of the increased awareness through social media platforms, the
rise in the marketing of these procedures, and increased media coverage.
The demand for these procedures is high because of their non-invasive
nature and fast recovery period.
Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
facial aesthetics market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.
Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the
potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its
growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of combination
treatments as one of the key emerging trends in the global facial
aesthetics market:
Emergence of combination treatments
The combination of various surgeries has become a new trend in the
market. Surgeons have started adopting a combination of surgical and
non-surgical procedures to provide more comprehensive results. One such
instance involves the rejuvenation of face with a device, in addition to
treatment with botulinum toxin and dermal fillers. If these procedures
are performed appropriately and in the right order, both the surgical
and non-surgical procedures can be used in the same session.
“The combination of dermal fillers, energy-based devices,
neurotoxins, and less invasive surgeries customized to the specific
requirements of each patient yields better result compared with a single
treatment option. The surgeons are also offering these packages at a
comparatively lower price to lure the customers,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on health
and wellness.
Global facial aesthetics market segmentation
This market research report segments the global facial
aesthetics market into the following products (botulinum toxin
and dermal fillers) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In 2017, the botulinum toxin segment led the global facial aesthetics
market with more than 49% of the share. This was due to the improved
product attributes. This segment will dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The Americas was the leading region for the global facial aesthetics
market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 47%. This was
because of the improved product availability in this region.
