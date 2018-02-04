Global Fast Food Market - Geographical Expansion to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
fast food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
The report categorizes the global fast food market based on product
types such as vegetarian fast food and non-vegetarian fast food. The
report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms
of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as
APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: changing consumer taste preferences
Consumers' taste preferences are influenced by factors such as cultural
and ethnic diversity. As many consumers are moving to cities for their
work, they are increasingly getting exposed to various cultures and are
getting the opportunity to try various cuisines. Most of the sales
generated from fast-food outlets are due to the scarcity of time
associated with urban lifestyle.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
service research, “Many consumers are showing an inclination
toward multicuisine food items. To meet this demand, fast food operators
are coming up with a variety of new products on their menus. Hence, the
change in consumer taste preferences is making a positive impact on the
growth of the market.”
Market trend: expansion to various regions
As consumers across countries are showing an interest in experimenting
with fast food, vendors are focusing on expanding their business into
various geographical areas. Most quick service restaurants have a
simple, attractive ambience which appeals to consumers. The fast food
available in such restaurants is appetizing and are quick to make, as
the name implies.
The number of quick-service restaurants across various countries has
increased significantly. To cater to consumer interest, operators are
introducing new outlets with an innovative and varied menu. For example,
in 2016, Yum! Brands opened 2,316 restaurants across various countries.
The increase in the number of fast food outlets and the expansion to new
geographical areas will lead to further growth of the fast
food market during the forecast period.
Market challenge: health concerns pertaining to the excessive
consumption of fast foods
There are various concerns with respect to consumption of fast food such
as the increase in health issues such as obesity and diabetes. The
rising occurrence of health issues associated with food habits and
lifestyle have made consumers more conscious about the food items that
they consume. This is likely to restrain market growth, and hence it is
acting as a major challenge impeding the growth of the global fast food
market.
Some of the major contributors in the global fast food market:
-
Domino's
-
McDonald's
-
Papa John's International
-
Restaurant Brands International
-
Starbucks Corporation
-
Subway
-
Yum! Brands
