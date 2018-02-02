Global Fiber Trade Report 2018 - Prices, Imports, Exports, Tariffs, and Market Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Fiber Trade - Prices, Imports, Exports, Tariffs, and Market Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This review outlines the results obtained from a global fiber trade analysis over the past 7 years. It facilitates the assessment of current trade volumes, key areas of foreign economic activity and prospective regions, from the perspective of the exporter aiming to access new geographical markets.

Trade partners (countries), volumes in both physical and value terms, as well as export/import prices for the fiber are listed for each of the areas subject to analysis.

Product Coverage:

Kapok Fruit

Seed Cotton

Cotton Lint

Flax Fiber and Tow

Hemp Tow waste

Jute

Bast Fibers

Ramie

Sisal

Agave Fibers

Manila Fiber (abaca)

Fiber Crops

Global Fiber Exports Data

This section provides an analysis of fiber exports world-wide. Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of fiber exports by country are stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained are also listed here.

Global Fiber Imports Data

This section provides an analysis of global fiber imports. Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of fiber imports by country are stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained are also listed here.

Imports by Major Consuming Countries

This section provides a detailed analysis of supplies of the fiber to the key consuming countries. Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of fiber imports by country are stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained are also listed here.

World Trade of Fiber: Regulations and Customs Tariffs.

This section outlines the international trade regulations and a list of tariffs pertaining to the key countries participating in international trade.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Global Trade Trends

3. Exports

3.1 Exports From 2012-2016

3.2 Exports By Country

4. Imports

4.1 Imports From 2012-2016

4.2 Imports By Country

5. Direction Of Trade

6. Regulation And Tariffs For International Trade Of Fiber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jj2ssh/global_fiber?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005666/en/