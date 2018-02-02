Global Fiber Trade Report 2018 - Prices, Imports, Exports, Tariffs, and Market Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Fiber Trade - Prices, Imports, Exports, Tariffs, and Market
report
offering.
This review outlines the results obtained from a global fiber trade
analysis over the past 7 years. It facilitates the assessment of current
trade volumes, key areas of foreign economic activity and prospective
regions, from the perspective of the exporter aiming to access new
geographical markets.
Trade partners (countries), volumes in both physical and value terms, as
well as export/import prices for the fiber are listed for each of the
areas subject to analysis.
Product Coverage:
-
Kapok Fruit
-
Seed Cotton
-
Cotton Lint
-
Flax Fiber and Tow
-
Hemp Tow waste
-
Jute
-
Bast Fibers
-
Ramie
-
Sisal
-
Agave Fibers
-
Manila Fiber (abaca)
-
Fiber Crops
Global Fiber Exports Data
This section provides an analysis of fiber exports world-wide.
Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of fiber exports by
country are stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained
are also listed here.
Global Fiber Imports Data
This section provides an analysis of global fiber imports. Information
regarding the volume and trend pattern of fiber imports by country are
stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained are also
listed here.
Imports by Major Consuming Countries
This section provides a detailed analysis of supplies of the fiber to
the key consuming countries. Information regarding the volume and trend
pattern of fiber imports by country are stated here; conclusions
substantiated by the data obtained are also listed here.
World Trade of Fiber: Regulations and Customs Tariffs.
This section outlines the international trade regulations and a list of
tariffs pertaining to the key countries participating in international
trade.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Description
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Global Trade Trends
3. Exports
3.1 Exports From 2012-2016
3.2 Exports By Country
4. Imports
4.1 Imports From 2012-2016
4.2 Imports By Country
5. Direction Of Trade
6. Regulation And Tariffs For International Trade Of Fiber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jj2ssh/global_fiber?w=4
